Internships are important. They get your foot in the door, you get a little cash and experience for the career you want, and in most cases, you get college credit hours.

The unpopular internship, however, is the unpaid one.

I took on an unpaid internship with D Magazine in Summer 2016. Since I wasn’t taking classes at the time, it was easier for me to work more and save my money.

Yes, it wasn’t ideal not to be paid for working and writing for this publication, but I met so many powerful people in the city of Dallas, became a stronger writer through learning from my editors, made so many lifelong friends and more importantly, created clips for my resume.

I loved that internship so much I went back, and also wrote a little in-between, for the Spring 2017 semester. During that time, I had two serving jobs on top of school and writing for the North Texas Daily.

Was it hard? Yes. But I did it, and it is something I will never regret. I can sleep when I’m dead.

A study from Viscardi Center showed 61 percent of “graduating seniors had an internship or co-op experience,” 52 percent of those who received “job offers before graduation held internships,” and “46.5 percent of internships were unpaid.”

As a millennial, a lot of my friends disagree with the prospect of unpaid internships in favor of undertaking paid ones. While working for free is commonly frowned upon in this day and age, I found there were many perks.

I have yet to do a paid internship, but I believe I learned as much as the next person who worked a paid internship.

Experience and connections are what us young college students are yearning for, right? At any internship, that’s what you get.

We are all afraid of what the future may hold and whether we will have jobs or not, but regardless if your internship is paid or not, that’s not what shows on your resume.

A debate I have come across with this topic is with unpaid internships, you are working for free and being taken advantage of for your work. This sounds true, but beyond that is the big goal of forging a stronger future.

We are all just normal, broke, tired college students, but this part of our lives is meant for learning and getting our feet in the door. We shouldn’t expect to be paid like we’re a full-time employee anyways.

You can argue against me on this, but as an intern anywhere, especially if you are still working on getting your degree, it is all about the experience and not the money. Regardless of the internship, you get a taste of what the real world is like and what your career choice is like.

Nothing is more invaluable than an internship, paid or not. The hard work and experience you gain will be worth it and pay off in the end, literally.

