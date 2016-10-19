Third and last presidential debate is tonight, here’s where you can watch it

The third and last of the series of presidential debates will be tonight at 8 p.m. at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will go head to head as the first Fox News reporter to host a debate with Fox News’ Chris Wallace moderating.

The debate can be watched on NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, Univision, or C-SPAN. It can also be streamed on a YouTube Live Channel, Twitter, and Facebook.

If you plan on tweeting during the event tonight, use hashtags like #DebateHeadache and #Debate.