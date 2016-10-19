  • Home
October 19, 2016

Third and last presidential debate is tonight, here’s where you can watch it

The third and last of the series of presidential debates will be tonight at 8 p.m. at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will go head to head as the first Fox News reporter to host a debate with Fox News’ Chris Wallace moderating.

The debate can be watched on NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, Univision, or C-SPAN. It can also be streamed on a YouTube Live Channel, Twitter, and Facebook.

If you plan on tweeting during the event tonight, use hashtags like #DebateHeadache and #Debate.

