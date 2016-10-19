Third and last presidential debate is tonight, here’s where you can watch it
The third and last of the series of presidential debates will be tonight at 8 p.m. at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will go head to head as the first Fox News reporter to host a debate with Fox News’ Chris Wallace moderating.
What to expect from #debate moderator Chris Wallace tonight: https://t.co/3HrLX8WLCU pic.twitter.com/of5cHxPu8i
— Forbes (@Forbes) October 19, 2016
The debate can be watched on NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, Univision, or C-SPAN. It can also be streamed on a YouTube Live Channel, Twitter, and Facebook.
If you plan on tweeting during the event tonight, use hashtags like #DebateHeadache and #Debate.
.@mcuban says he knows of two other women harassed by @realDonaldTrump #debate #debatenight https://t.co/TOOD8oKcHe pic.twitter.com/NjmVJuypX7
— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) October 19, 2016
Can you believe the third presidential #debate is tonight? Follow along on @YahooNews for live coverage @ 8:30pm ET! https://t.co/J2TyCbzTFr pic.twitter.com/Ug7MoWhobB
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 19, 2016
