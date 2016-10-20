Third presidential debate reinforces candidates’ positions, continues personal attacks

The third and final presidential debate on Wednesday night began with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talking on her interpretation of the constitution, saying the Supreme Court should support “all of us.”

“Our country is so imperative that we have the right justices,” Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said. “We should appeal the second amendment. I feel that the justices that I am going to appoint will interpret the amendment like our founding fathers intended.”

The debate was moderated by Fox News reporter Chris Wallace, the first Fox reporter to moderate.

Wallace brought up many questions during the first half of the debate about the second amendment to Trump, who is notedly very supportive of gun rights, and Clinton for gun control.

“I support the second amendment, but I also believe there should be reasonable regulation,” Clinton said. “There’s other matters that would make a difference that do not conflict with the second amendment.”

Abortion was another controversial topic in the debate. Trump, who is pro-life, said he will be appointing judges who share his views on abortion. Clinton said she will defend planned parenthood, women’s rights, and Roe v. Wade.

Clinton talked about women’s rights and said she doesn’t think the government should control their choices about childbirth.

“Ripping the baby out of the womb on the last day in the ninth month is not right,” Trump said. “Nobody has that right.”

When they were asked about immigration, Trump stood by his promise to build a wall on the southern border, saying heroin is coming across the border and destroying the youth.

“We have some bad hombres here, and we want to get them out,” Trump said. But Clinton wants to create a path to citizenship for immigrants and disagrees with Trump on his policy to deport millions of immigrants from this country.

“I talked to a girl who is worried her parents will be deported,” Clinton said. “I don’t want to rip families apart and force deportation that Donald is talking about. I think this is an idea that would rip this country apart.”

Trump brought up NAFTA, “the worst trade agreement ever signed, by [Hillary’s] husband,” and said he will make trade deals with Mexico better. And on international relations, Trump’s alleged friendship with Russian president Vladimir Putin came into the spotlight. Clinton called Trump Putin’s “puppet” but he veered away from the subject and talked about how he “doesn’t know Putin.”

“We are in very serious trouble,” Trump said. “She’s playing chicken. Putin doesn’t respect her.”

Clinton called out Trump, claiming Putin has a “clear favorite” in America’s presidential debate. She also mentioned the recent cyber attacks from Russian sources targeting American government institutions, the most recent of which revealed more than 19,000 emails from the Democratic National Committee, some of which detail the sabotaging of Bernie Sander’s presidential campaign.

“These cyber attacks come from the highest levels of Kremlin,” Clinton said. “17 military and civilian intelligence professionals are sworn to protect us.”

But Trump brought up Clinton’s record as Secretary of State, and said she was outwitted in the Middle East.

“Putin has outsmarted her in Syria,” Trump said. “Every single step of the way. Take a look at the startup they signed. Russia has created many warheads. The Middle East has taken over. She has been outsmarted and outplayed more than anyone.”

Trump called Clinton a liar, and said she was “continuing to spit out lies” during the debate. But Wallace decided to change the topic abruptly to the state of the economy. Clinton spoke on her policies of higher minimum wage, alternative energy and new jobs.

“When the middle class thrives, America thrives,” Clinton said. “New jobs and clean energy, to create new businesses. I want to raise national minimum wage, and I want to make sure women get equal pay for the work they do.”

When Trump was asked about his economic plan, he continued to talk down Clinton’s plan. He said the American jobs are fleeing to Mexico, and said he would terminate NAFTA, and introduce massive tax cuts, among other things.

“I’m cutting taxes, the economy will grow, we will repeal the disaster known as Obamacare,” Trump said. “We need to repeal and replace. It is a disaster. Obamacare has to go. Premiums are going up and I’m really glad the people have seen what’s happening.”

He said Clinton “has experience, but it’s bad experience,” and asked her where $6 billion from the state department went, and said the country would turn into a mess if she became president.

“I think it’s an important issue that he brought up my 30 years of experience,” Clinton said. “I am happy to compare my experience to yours.”

“Wrong,” Trump mouthed when she listed all the scandals and failed companies he was involved in.

Wallace asked Trump about the lewd video that was leaked two weeks ago, asking to compare Trump’s actions to what Clinton’s husband, Bill, did when he was in office.

“Donald thinks belittling women gives him more power,” Clinton said. “He has called a number of women disgusting during this campaign. He goes after their dignity and self worth.”

Trump, who kept interrupting Clinton, changed the subject to Clinton’s email scandal.

“No one today has more respect for women than I do,” Trump said, while the audience giggled. “What isn’t fictionalized is her deleting of 33,000 emails, criminally.”

Clinton said Trump was being hypocritical, and said undocumented immigrants have paid more taxes than a billionaire.

“The media is so dishonest and so corrupt,” Trump said. “I think the voters will see right through it. And just in that respect I think it’s rigged because [Clinton] should have never been allowed to run for the presidency, based on what she did with the emails, and so many other things.”

Clinton responded, and said Trump thinks everything against him is rigged. He then called Clinton “such a nasty woman” and said he needs everybody to “make the country the way it should be.”