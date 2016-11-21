Three election office employees leave amid Election Day issues

Denton County elections administrator Lannie Noble and two other Denton election administration officials are no longer employed, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Noble sent an email announcing his plan to retire last Wednesday to County Judge Mary Horn. That same day, another new employee was released after their probationary period. Another employee was given their termination notice on Thursday.

Noble’s last day will be Nov. 28, and the job opened for a new elections administrator on Wednesday. The other two spots won’t be posted until there is a new elections administrator so they can fill them.

During early voting, there were polls at locations that glitched, leaving voters waiting hours to cast their vote. Other locations had out dated signage that accepted wrong forms of identification. On Election Day, there were polls that were left in test mode, leaving voters to cast a paper ballot. These paper ballots led to miscalculations of votes, counting votes more than once, or not at all.

A court order was obtained by election officials to get a recount, and after re-tabulating the votes last weekend, all votes were accounted for.

The election commission is expected to discuss the voting irregularities and personnel.