North Texas Daily

Behind every aesthetically pleasing portrait you scroll past on Instagram or Facebook, there’s a photographer who pours their time, money and energy into capturing that moment.

Meet three local photographers who roam the Denton streets catching the light and the faces around them.

From elegant wedding ceremonies in chapels to spontaneous portrait shots against a grungy wall off the Square, these photographers each play an important role in encapsulating the unique character of the community.

The local wedding photographer

With her Nikon D3100 in hand, Mia Silvertooth of Stinkin’ Sweet Photographyhas a knack for capturing every wedding moment and memory, from engagement pictures to tearful vows at the altar.

“I’m a hopeless romantic, [and] I just love seeing other people’s love,” Silvertooth, 20, said. “I was on Pinterest all the time seeing other people’s wedding pictures, and I just loved it.”

Her passion for photography stemmed from wanting to document her 2-year-old son’s life when he was first born.

Though she has kept the same camera for two years, Silvertooth said the magic in photography lies in the editing process, not the equipment.

“Everything is about the editing,” Silvertooth said. “You could literally take wedding pictures on your phone, and if you’re good at graphic design and editing, then that’s a big part of it.”

Silvertooth is planning on going to school for graphic design next year, so finds her photography to be a perfect combination of all her passions.

“I love graphic design and building websites, all the technical part of it,” she said. “There’s so much you can do with [photography]. It’s crazy [because] it’s really big field.”

With fall being her busiest season for wedding pictures, Silvertooth has a total of seven weddings booked in only the next two months.

Though weddings are her forte, she also shoots portraits of every kind, from senior pictures to newborn shots.

Her biggest advice for any novice photographers is to approach any shoot with confidence, and never compare your work to others.

“Don’t criticize yourself from the beginning,” Silvertooth said. “I would criticize myself so hard, then I would get flustered and not want to do it anymore. But I look back on that and [I’m] so glad I didn’t stop.”

The community-driven photographer

If you were to ask Megan B. Fox, 22, if she ever considered photography growing up, she would have laughed.

Alothough she was a dancer for about 15 years, Fox quickly became obsessed with photography after taking an art class her senior year of high school.

“My parents started to notice my interest in photography,” Fox said. “So for graduation they gave me a Canon and basically told me to ‘have at it.’”

She began taking pictures “just for fun” in college until people started to ask for senior pictures and to pay her for them.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m better at this than I thought,'” Fox said.

Though her photography began with taking senior pictures and classic shots, it has since developed to a more alternative type of vision.

“I like to push limits,” she said. “I just want to capture stuff that makes people talk.”

Fox’s vision fully came to life after moving to Denton a year ago, and surrounding herself in the North Texas photographer’s community.

After some women decided to put together “DTX Women” to challenge the mainly masculine DTX Street photographers, Fox took a leap of faith and applied to the group.

“When most people hear ‘women photographers,’ they automatically think wedding or newborn photography,” she said. “And there’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s not all that we do.”

Fox and five other women make up the DTW Women team, who also accepts other form of artistry besides photography.

Fox also helped start the #dentonmeetup this summer. The meetup consisted of around sixty different local photographers. Their goal was to meet around the Square and bounce off each other’s creative energies while also forming a deeper bond in the community.

“People were looking at us so funny that day,” Fox said, laughing to herself. “There was this huge group of people walking around with cameras all together.”

While giant cities like Dallas normally get the regular meetups, Fox believes it to be vital to have more of these opportunities in Denton.

“In Dallas, it’s so big that people [in the meetups] tend to trickle off away from the group because it’s such a large area,” she said. “But at ours, we all kinda stayed in the same general area together and helped each other. Everyone’s just so supportive here.”

The concert fanatic photographer

Many locals can be found any given summer night under a dimly lit venue head-bobbing to energetic rock.

For Amanda Martinez, 22, these concerts bring a thrill unlike anything else.

“It’s so raw, fast, and there [are] emotions running rampant everywhere in the best way,” Martinez said. “Pushing myself through the crowd, climbing and crawling into strange spaces just to get ‘that shot’ are feelings I wouldn’t trade for the world.”

Though she also photographs couples portraits and group photos, Martinez’s main passion lies in capturing the passion on stage and in the audience at various venues.

Her love for photography has been lifelong, from sneaking cameras into gigs to making entertaining videos with her friends growing up.

When she’s not shooting concerts, Martinez likes gathering up friends and creating imaginative photoshoots.

“My poor friends get called up every now and then to model for me because I get the sudden urge to do a 70’s themed shoot or make a music video for this song I like,” Martinez said.

Her biggest advice to future photographers is to always go with your vision and put fear aside.

“Shoot what you’re passionate about, but step out of your comfort zone every now and then,” Martinez said. “My only mistake is probably not valuing my work in the beginning.”

Despite setbacks, Martinez is confident in her work and will not stop to achieve her dreams.

“I’ve gotten to a point where I’m proud of my work and can confidently call myself a professional,” Martinez said. “But even now, I strive to be better. Always strive to be better.”

Featured Image: Megan B. Fox captures the yellow on a bike on the Square. She enjoys taking pictures around the square, either with other photographer friends or of complete strangers. Kayla Henson