North Texas Daily

The Dose: A look back on the original ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy

Back To Homepage

The Dose: A look back on the original ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy

The Dose: A look back on the original ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy
July 06
17:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With the upcoming release of the second reboot of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, it should be time for a quick look back at the monumental films that started it all. Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy has some of the more memorable depictions of Marvel’s beloved characters, while putting heart and comic book soul into the lore.

2002’s “Spider-Man” was one of the first films I saw in theaters. If “X-Men” was the film that set the standard for modern superhero movies, “Spider-Man” made the genre stick.

The film is the usual origin story of how meek high school student Peter Parker becomes the heroic web-head.

Tobey Maguire nailed the roles of both Parker and Spider-Man really well, understanding the full weight of the responsibility he has to carry since he decided to walk the path of a hero. Kirsten Dunst was passable as love interest Mary Jane Watson, and baby-faced James Franco did a serviceable job as Parker’s best friend, Harry Osborn. The other stand-out actor who ate up the scenery as much as Maguire did was the always phenomenal Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin.

Danny Elfman’s score is wonderfully epic and sweeping, suitably so for a superhero who’s also coming of age. It’s quiet when it needs to be, and loud and bombastic at other moments. It’s really one of Elfman’s best and one I’ve listened to over and over again throughout the years.

The 2004 sequel continues the story of Parker trying to balance out college life, making a living, spending time with Mary Jane and saving New York City from whatever dangers come their way. “Spider-Man 2” is still one of the greatest comic book sequels of all time. It added to the characterization for Parker, Osborn and Watson, while developed a villain who we not only get to know, but even sympathize with at moments.

The 2007 film, on the other hand, wasn’t perfect. But it had its moments. One of the main issues of the third movie was there were just too many villains to focus on one. While Sandman was the most effective of the three, Osborn’s New Goblin fit the story the most. I wasn’t a fan of Topher Grace as Eddie Brock/Venom. It’s a little hard to see Eric Forman as a beefed up, violent alien monster. There were effective moments, such as the alien suit latching itself onto Parker and Sandman’s creation in the scientific machine. Other scenes, such as “emo” Parker prancing around New York City and dancing at the Jazz Club to make Mary Jane jealous, were unnecessary and horribly filmed.

Overall, like most moviegoers my age, the first two films will always have a special place in my heart. From the memories climbing up walls, driving my mom crazy doing so and rewatching the movies repeatedly as a kid, the movies have held up over time. They created a lasting impact that got filmmakers to take superhero films more seriously.

While the subsequent “Spider-Man” movies have given the franchise a bad reputation, it will be interesting to see how the webslinger evolves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.

Featured Image: Tobey Maguire portrayed his signature role, Peter Parker, in the “Spider-Man” franchise from 2002 to 2007. Sony Pictures.

Tags
filmSam Raimispider-mansuperheroTobey Maguire
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Michael Vu

Michael Vu

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Dose: revisiting the original Spider Man trilogy https://t.co/rwnVODS2rh https://t.co/tYnErxtsqK

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Column: "Making such programs or classes mandatory will educate students so they can make better decisions,"… https://t.co/vqDklNMI0L

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Budgeting your finances in college can be difficult. Here are seven ways to save as a student:… https://t.co/KjSR666K5Z

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @HumanoidHistory: #40YearsAgoToday: Illustration from a STAR WARS review in the North Texas Daily, June 30, 1977. Via @UNT_Libraries. ht…

- 6 days ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

8 hours ago
In the fight for tolerance, we are becoming more intolerant – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
3 days ago
Kiwanis Club ready to celebrate 45 years of fireworks and family – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.