North Texas Daily

With over 36,000 students at UNT, it’s easy to get lost in the mix, especially if you’re a transfer student. With only a limited time on campus, every second matters.

Here are the best tips and tricks to mastering the university life and enjoying every second as a UNT eagle.

Jump in and get involved

The first thing most everyone will tell upcoming students is to get involved, but where do you even start?

Transfer Center Coordinator Kelsey Kunkle advises incoming transfer students to meet with their department immediately to save yourself any confusion.

“Sometimes [transfers] are worried what campus life is going to be like and they’re overwhelmed,” Kunkle said. “So one thing we really encourage is to get involved with our office, whether that’s through transfer communities or our workshops and programs.”

The center also presents a great opportunity to meet current and future transfer students to build networks.

The easiest way to find the transfer community is at the center’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to stay updated on fun transfer events.

Join at least one club you don’t think you’ll like

Don’t just limit yourself to organizations you’re familiar with.

You might just surprise yourself like media arts senior Sam Dayoub did.

“I’m too introverted to have made friends, so climbing club has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Dayoub said. “Not only did I find friends, but a new passion.”

You can find a full list of organizations and clubs through OrgSync.

Talk to your adviser ASAP

One of the biggest mistakes a transfer can make is not realizing what credits transfer from their former college(s) to UNT. Making sure you have the correct credits for your degree plan is key, and the advisers are here for that exact reason.

Finance senior Tyler Rojas warns students to double-check your credits with a UNT counselor as fast as you can.

“I would definitely say to schedule a meeting with an adviser at the university more than at your community college,” Rojas said. “I wasted so much money because I didn’t know some classes I took at my other college didn’t transfer at all.”

(Don’t know where to find your adviser? Try here.)

Ask your classmates for help

Don’t be afraid to ask fellow students for advice.

After transferring to UNT last year, journalism major Derek Siler decided to use his time in class not only to learn from the professors, but from his classmates as well.

“The most helpful thing to me was talking to other students in classes or in group assignments,” Siler said. “Little stuff like finding out you don’t have to pay for printing unless your given amount runs out was helpful to learn from people.”

On the other hand, don’t be hesitant to help students who ask you.

Former transfer ambassador and current senior Bryant Collins knows the importance of students helping students to help provide the best information.

“Always help out students whenever they need it,” Collins said. “It helps out so much to find someone who knows what’s going on.”

Immerse yourself in the community

Luke Sinclair, 21, also recommends not to limit yourself to campus organizations. Check out off-campus clubs and meetings to make settling into the town an easier process.

Balancing on-campus events like the advertising club along with joining local organizations such as the Denton Songwriters Organization has made Sinclair less “introverted” when it comes to meeting like-minded people.

“It’s good to be around people with similar interests and backgrounds,” the advertising major said. “Just staying active in the community on and off campus goes a long way.”

For more information, visit the transfer center website and make sure to sign up for the mandatory orientation if you haven’t already.