Torn ACLs and crazy catches: the stories of intramural football

The game had been a true nail biter. The epitome of a back-and-forth affair.

With only seconds remaining and everyone drenched in sweat, the ball was lobbed into the end zone. Miraculously. Amid several defenders, the wide receiver came down with the ball, securing the championship for his team.

“One hand grab, one second left on the clock, last play, just threw it up and he caught it,” emergency administration and planning senior Victor Lopez said. “It’s like he was catching a little tennis ball up in the air.”

The world of intramural football is a place that takes people back to their neighborhood football days. As harmless as it may sound, once the first whistle is blown, games heat up quickly.

The highest level of intramural football is the men’s A-League, which has produced more than its fair share of of crazy moments. Now entering his fourth season, Lopez has seen and experienced plenty, and is a seasoned veteran.

But the competition is not only intense for men.

“One of my friends my freshman year got mossed,” Lopez said. “One of the girls just out-jumped him. He was covering her in co-ed, and she went up there and snagged the ball on him.”

Even though the games are played for fun, people still get hurt.

Lopez has seen people dislocate fingers and even tear ACLs. Although serious injuries are rare, they do happen.

“I personally haven’t seen an injury that was too gruesome,” business junior and referee Jeremy Patt said. “I’ve heard about two players bumping their heads together, and both of their heads were just gushing blood.”

There are multiple different leagues students can join to participate in intramural football, ranging from men’s, co-ed, dorm and fraternity leagues. With UNT’s large population of over 37,000 students, there are many people who take the field with advanced athletic ability.

“I’ve seen plenty of athletes that could be playing [Division I] football or basketball for UNT easily,” Patt said. “[There are] so many great players that you would never know about unless you came to watch.”

The highly competitive atmosphere can occasionally generate trash talk between players. When combined with the intensity of football and desire to win, sometimes things get heated.

“Trash talk turned into a full blown argument,” 24-year-old UNT alum Kalvin Dwyer said. “I can’t remember who was rushing [the quarterback], but they ran over the blocker, then whoever caught [the pass] was pushed instead of pulling the flag. Then someone came in and threw a huge hay-maker, which missed, but then it was on.”

This fight happened in Fall 2013, when roughly 10 players from each side came to blows on the field. No one was seriously injured, but a friendly flag football game mentality can sometimes be tossed out the window once the first whistle is blown.

Between the insane plays, gruesome injuries and overall competitive nature that occasionally results in physical altercations, intramural football provides UNT students with the ability to not only meet new people, but quench their thirst for competition.

“It helps the year go faster,” Lopez said. “It gives you something to look forward to at night.”