Track and field finishes sixth, seventh at John Jacobs Invitational

The North Texas track and field team traveled to Oklahoma this weekend to compete in the John Jacobs Invitational. The team rested most of its athletes this week as it competed in only 17 events, but managed to get an overall look at the rest of its roster.

The Mean Green men’s team finished sixth overall while the women were the seventh best team at the meet.

“I think it was a good meet for us,” head coach Carl Sheffield said. “We brought some people that we needed to give an opportunity in order to see how they fit our conference championship squad so I thought the outcomes were pretty good.”

Freshman Linnea Larsson-Huusko placed 5th in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 51.37 meters. Junior Kevone Kennedy placed 5th in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 52.04 meters. Freshman Karl Sralla finished 6th in the men’s javelin throw with a mark of 51.29 meters. Junior Victoria Junious finished 8th in the women’s 800 meter run with a time of 2:16.09 while freshman Kacie Mayberry came in 9th with 2:16.25.

Junior Tevaun Scallion finished 12th in the men’s 400m hurdles with a personal-best time of 55.05 seconds.

Coach Sheffield didn’t seem too impressed about the meet but thought it was a good chance to evaluate the other competitors.

“We’re just trying to work through the depth of our team to try and find as many people that can help us score points at the conference championship next month,” Sheffield said.

The men’s 4x400m led by freshmen Derrick Samuels and Najee Wickliff, senior Jamison Justice and junior Tevaun Scallion came in 7th with a time of 3:17.36. The women’s relay, consisting of freshman Darrian Johnson, sophomore Bria Williams, Mayberry, and Junious, finished 6th with a time of 3:56.26.

This week was a better performance for the Mean Green despite all the rest given to the athletes, and coach Sheffield sees progress on the horizon for the team heading into next week.

“If the ones coming off of rest perform, then I like our chances,” Sheffield said. “I liked what I saw last week in California and I saw a couple of bright spots today so I think we’re doing well.”

North Texas expects to have all its athletes compete in one big push next week as they head to San Marcos to compete in the Bobcat Classic. This will be the team’s last meet before the Conference USA Championships.