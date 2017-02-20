Track and field puts four on podium at C-USA indoor championships

The North Texas track and field team had four podium finishes at the Conference USA indoor championships, but both the men’s and women’s team finished in ninth place out of twelve teams at the event.

Freshman Breanna Eckels headlined the opening day of the championships by claiming first in the long jump with a career-best jump of 5.95 meters. Eckels catapulted her way to the title on her final attempt of the afternoon.

“We knew she had the potential to do something great,” head coach Carl Sheffield said. “She will be a star in the making.”

Freshman CJ Gilmore, no stranger to success this season, tied for second place in the high jump at 2.04 meters. Gilmore was .07 meters short of a career-high jump that secured a first-place finish at the JD Martin Invitational two weeks ago.

“To be where I am now still kind of new to high jump, and just to be a freshman competing against upperclassmen, I felt like I did alright,” Gilmore said. “But I have a lot of stuff to work on before I’m ready for nationals.”

Junior Gabriel McAdams finished second in the pole vault with a career-best of 5.02m while sophomore Blake Skoog finished third with a season-best jump of 3.66m.

“McAdams has had a fantastic year in the pole vault. Our jumpers continue to keep us competitive in the team hunt,” Sheffield said.

Despite not reaching the podium in every event, the Mean Green did well enough Saturday to enter day two sitting in fourth place. However, the team was unable to match the early success and struggled later in the meet.

“We thought the men would be in a better position after the first day,” Sheffield said. “But I felt we competed strongly. The women had a fantastic start to this year’s competition.”

Sophomore Susannah Lynch finished fourth place in the one mile run with a season-high time of 4:49, which was five seconds faster than her final qualifying time. Teammate Kellee McCann missed a chance to compete in finals in 11th place but secured a season-best time of 5:01.

Junior Christina Moralez finished second in the women’s 3000m run and fourth in the women’s 5000m, but was later disqualified for stepping off the track.

“The sprinters missed qualifying spots by hundredths of a second,” Sheffield said. “We knew every sprint race would come down to that close.”

Next up: North Texas will travel to College Station next week to compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships. The Mean Green will then begin the outdoor season March 17th.