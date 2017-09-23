North Texas Daily

After conceding a 12 play, 66-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock to open the game, the Mean Green countered with 17 consecutive points. But that was only the beginning of a wild night of offensive production in Denton.

North Texas defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham 46-43 Saturday night at Apogee Stadium, earning the program its 500th victory in dramatic fashion.

Late in the fourth quarter, senior kicker Trevor Moore proved to be the Mean Green’s biggest weapon, as he extended the lead from eight to 11, and then 11 to 14. That moved the score to 43-29 with 7:43 left in the game.

It was UAB’s turn to counter though, and the Blazers did just that.

A four-yard touchdown pass with 5:51 left followed by a five-yard touchdown reception with 27 seconds remaining tied the game at 43-43, with overtime appearing to be a near certainty.

That was until freshman running back Evan Johnson caught the ensuing kickoff and returned it to the UAB 44-yard line with 17 seconds to go.

From there, Wilson burst through to the 10-yard line and a penalty took it to the five with just 10 seconds left.

Moore took care of the rest. He converted a 22-yard field goal, all but sealing the win for the Mean Green.

North Texas was led by senior running back Jeffery Wilson, who totaled 211 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries with two fumbles. Wilson climbed to fifth all-time on the North Texas rushing leaderboard in the process.

Wilson shined from start to finish, but sophomore Jalen Guyton made the play of the night. With 42 seconds left in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Mason Fine lobbed a ball up to Guyton, but a UAB defender appeared to be in better position. The key word being appeared.

Guyton leaped above the defender and came down with the ball, threw down another UAB player and dived for the end zone. His 47-yard score gave the Mean Green a 10-7 lead.

UAB’s vaunted run game was held to just 2.1 yards per carry and 74 yards in the game. The Blazers’ offense was forced to pass 36 times, two of which went for 48 and 58-yard touchdowns.

The Mean Green defense also landed 4 sacks, along with an interception from senior safety Kishawn McClain after sophomore Khairi Muhammad tipped the ball into the air.

Junior linebacker EJ Ejiya led the Mean Green in tackles with 9.

Fine completed 15-of-29 passes on the night for three touchdowns and 261 yards. He found seven different receivers and also accumulated 18 rushing yards.

Featured Image: North Texas freshman Jacob Brammer and sophomore Alvin Kenworthy celebrate a 46-43 victory over the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sept. 23 at Apogee Stadium. Sara Carpenter