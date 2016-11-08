Trump campaign sues Clark County registrar

The Trump campaign formally filed a lawsuit against Joe P. Gloria, a Clark County registrar, for allegedly coordinating with Democratic activists. Republicans have charged Gloria, “in order to skew the vote unlawfully in favor of Democratic candidates,” kept the polling station open past the time which was agreed upon.

The suit stipulates the polls were open beyond closing time on Friday, the last day of early voting. Consequently, an emergency hearing on the matter had been scheduled for 2 p.m. ET to discuss the matter further.

Clark County had a record-breaking number of early voters, exceeding 57,000 by 10 p.m. local time Friday evening, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The lawsuit points to the polling location situated at Cardenas Market that remained open beyond the agreed upon closing time. The head of the polling location, according to the lawsuit, was “instructed by the Registrar to keep this polling location open until the market closed at 10 p.m.”

The Review Journal noted the location was slated to close 9 p.m., “remained open long after that time to accommodate the many voters still waiting to cast their ballots.”