North Texas Daily

Documents obtained via public records requests showed estimated expenditures for the Oct. 24 event featuring Donald Trump Jr. totaled nearly $250,000.

According to budget documents, the top two expenditures for the UNT Kuehne Speakers Series event will be for venue and speaker, which are expected to cost $125,000 and $100,000 respectively. The venue for the speech is AT&T Stadium.

Other estimations such as the cost of transportation, decor, accommodations etc. totaled $24,975.

The next Kuehne speaker following Trump Jr. will be Melissa Francis, a journalist for Fox Business and Fox News, who will be speaking in March 2018. Expected costs for the Francis event total nearly $134,000.

Francis’ speaker fee is estimated to be $40,000 and cost for the venue, the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, is estimated at $45,000.

The expenditures for other event costs are expected to total $48,775 for the Francis event.

Venue costs include food, beverage and room rental costs.

