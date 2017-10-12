North Texas Daily

Trump Jr. event costs estimated $250,000

Trump Jr. event costs estimated $250,000

Trump Jr. event costs estimated $250,000
October 12
18:50 2017
Documents obtained via public records requests showed estimated expenditures for the Oct. 24 event featuring Donald Trump Jr. totaled nearly $250,000.

According to budget documents, the top two expenditures for the UNT Kuehne Speakers Series event will be for venue and speaker, which are expected to cost $125,000 and $100,000 respectively. The venue for the speech is AT&T Stadium.

Other estimations such as the cost of transportation, decor, accommodations etc. totaled $24,975.

The next Kuehne speaker following Trump Jr. will be Melissa Francis, a journalist for Fox Business and Fox News, who will be speaking in March 2018. Expected costs for the Francis event total nearly $134,000.

Francis’ speaker fee is estimated to be $40,000 and cost for the venue, the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, is estimated at $45,000.

The expenditures for other event costs are expected to total $48,775 for the Francis event.

Venue costs include food, beverage and room rental costs.

Sarah Sarder

Sarah Sarder

Sarah Sarder is the Senior News Writer for the North Texas Daily.

1 Comment

  1. Loves UNT
    Loves UNT October 17, 16:00

    Trying to make news out of something that isn’t newsworthy. Donald Trump Jr. requires more security than Melissa Francis, thanks to the liberal overreaction to his speech. His security detail won’t work for free. So of course his speech will have great expenses than hers. His speech may also be at AT&T Stadium for greater security, and AT&T costs more than a hotel ballroom. You want speakers to cost less? Stop throwing temper tantrums and threatening violence whenever a conservative speaker is invited to UNT or an event with a direct UNT connection. Then the conservative speakers won’t need extra security. Simple logic.

