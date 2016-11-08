Trump wins Texas, state remains loyal
By James Norman
Republican nominee Donald Trump won Texas.
While Texas was considered a swing state for a short period of time, FiveThirtyEight gave Trump a 94 percent chance of winning the state coming into the election. By 9 p.m., Texas was called.
Sarah Leslie, an employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said she is upset by the result, but not surprised by it.
“I think a lot of Texans have been more for the extreme type of candidate,” Leslie said. “It’s not a surprise, but it’s a little disappointing.”
Leslie did not vote in the election, saying she didn’t agree with having to “vote for the lesser of two evils.”
Meanwhile, others such as kinesiology junior Major Jesse Davis, who voted for Trump, are happy about the results, though they were on edge for a while.
“I sort of assumed it was going to happen anyway,” Davis said. “But I had a lot of friends that live in the Austin area, a little more liberal I guess. I was a little worried, but I saw it coming.”
Voters like finance senior Patrick Grogan voted for Trump because of his conservative principles. While others, like media arts senior Cassandra Martin, a Hillary Clinton supporter, said Trump is racist and too incompetent to serve as president.
The Republican Party has won Texas in 10 of the previous 11 elections dating back to 1972, including the previous nine straight. While they will keep the state in 2016, this is the closest Texas has been since 1996 (at this point of reporting), where they also won by five percentage points. Mitt Romney won the state in 2012 by 15.8 percent.
Texas has 38 electoral votes in the 2016 election, all of which will be going to Trump.
