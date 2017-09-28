North Texas Daily

Trump’s attack on the NFL and national anthem protests is hypocrisy at its finest

September 28
00:07 2017
President Donald Trump has called his use of Twitter “modern day presidential.”

But time and time again, Trump has ignited firestorms over Twitter. Whether it be a feud with just about the entire mainstream media, prodding North Korea, calling Snoop Dogg’s career failing or continuing to go after former President Barack Obama, the list goes on and on – and those are just since Trump has become president.

Then last Friday before the weekend’s NFL games kicked off, Trump came out of left field calling players who kneel during the national anthem, “sons of bitches.” He went on to add that players should be fired if they kneel.

How hypocritical can you be, Mr. President?

Just over a month ago you said a group of white supremacists that ended up mowing down someone with a car in Charlottesville, “very fine people.” You defended their right to protest.

What makes NFL players any different? It just seems like you’re upset at how they’re protesting.

You may have been able to insult other people on Twitter, but last weekend, you finally ignited a firestorm no one can escape – you went after the NFL and everyone in it.

Not only does it feel dirty that the White House is trying to dip its hands into the multi-billion dollar corporation that is the NFL, Trump put his hypocrisy on full display.

However, it did not start with football. Trump’s attacks last week initially started by rescinding a White House invitation to the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, and more namely star point guard Stephen Curry.

Mr. President, it’s obvious you do not agree with the stance these athletes are taking. So that means they should be silenced?

Unfortunately, you didn’t stop there, and instead called upon team owners to fire dissenting players who took a knee.

Funny how that backfired.

Even your backer and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan stood with his players. Jerry Jones, who adamantly disagrees with kneeling during the anthem, used the divisive comments you made to pull his team together.

Trump hoped to divide the NFL, and he did not. He pulled it together.

Trump hoped to silence these anthem protests by getting dissenting players fired, but all he did was get the entire country talking.

Is that not the point of a protest?

Trump has done nothing on Twitter but throw temper tantrums and create social media storms that are, frankly, an embarrassment to our country. Mr. President, it is time to stop tweeting. It has been for a while.

But your disregard for what you claim you believe in, and obvious bias towards racial injustice, is blinding.

Now everyone will see that on the gridiron Sunday.

Featured illustration by Max Raign. 

Donald Trumpnational anthemNFL
About Author

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

1 Comment

  1. Loves UNT
    Loves UNT September 29, 15:27

    I can’t protest during my workday. Why should football players be allowed to do that, with their bosses’ blessings? And yes, Donald Trump hasn’t divided the NFL, but the NFL shouldn’t worry about him. It should worry about all of the backlash it will receive from fans – many of whom support the president’s opinions about this. Donald Trump isn’t “throwing tantrums.” He’s telling the truth about what many Americans already believe, and it’s those who don’t like his opinions who are throwing tantrums like small children. The truth is: The backlash against the NFL has already started from fans who aren’t watching or going to the games and are burning their NFL merchandise. It will continue to grow unless the owners start disciplining players for protesting, or pass a policy to say that players must stand and salute the flag during the anthem.

