North Texas Daily

President Donald Trump has called his use of Twitter “modern day presidential.”

But time and time again, Trump has ignited firestorms over Twitter. Whether it be a feud with just about the entire mainstream media, prodding North Korea, calling Snoop Dogg’s career failing or continuing to go after former President Barack Obama, the list goes on and on – and those are just since Trump has become president.

Then last Friday before the weekend’s NFL games kicked off, Trump came out of left field calling players who kneel during the national anthem, “sons of bitches.” He went on to add that players should be fired if they kneel.

How hypocritical can you be, Mr. President?

Just over a month ago you said a group of white supremacists that ended up mowing down someone with a car in Charlottesville, “very fine people.” You defended their right to protest.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

What makes NFL players any different? It just seems like you’re upset at how they’re protesting.

You may have been able to insult other people on Twitter, but last weekend, you finally ignited a firestorm no one can escape – you went after the NFL and everyone in it.

Not only does it feel dirty that the White House is trying to dip its hands into the multi-billion dollar corporation that is the NFL, Trump put his hypocrisy on full display.

However, it did not start with football. Trump’s attacks last week initially started by rescinding a White House invitation to the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, and more namely star point guard Stephen Curry.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Mr. President, it’s obvious you do not agree with the stance these athletes are taking. So that means they should be silenced?

Unfortunately, you didn’t stop there, and instead called upon team owners to fire dissenting players who took a knee.

Funny how that backfired.

Even your backer and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan stood with his players. Jerry Jones, who adamantly disagrees with kneeling during the anthem, used the divisive comments you made to pull his team together.

Trump hoped to divide the NFL, and he did not. He pulled it together.

Trump hoped to silence these anthem protests by getting dissenting players fired, but all he did was get the entire country talking.

Is that not the point of a protest?

Trump has done nothing on Twitter but throw temper tantrums and create social media storms that are, frankly, an embarrassment to our country. Mr. President, it is time to stop tweeting. It has been for a while.

But your disregard for what you claim you believe in, and obvious bias towards racial injustice, is blinding.

Now everyone will see that on the gridiron Sunday.

Featured illustration by Max Raign.