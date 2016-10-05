Twitter explodes over UNT clown hoax

The alleged clown sightings on UNT’s campus appear to be a hoax, university officials said, responding to a nation-wide uproar over clowns showing up to frighten people.

Early Tuesday morning, UNT students took to Twitter after someone said they saw a clown on campus. Someone circulated a photo purporting to be a warning message on UNT’s main website. The message read, “WARNING: DO NOT GO TO LIBRARY MALL – There has been a clown sighting just outside of Willis [Library].”

Margarita Venegas, UNT’s spokeswoman, said no such warning actually appeared on UNT’s website. Police Chief Ed Reynolds said there were no reported crime incidents involving clowns here.

Clown sightings have been rising in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and across the nation since late August. Authorities have reported clown sightings in 23 states. School district officials at five North Texas schools said they were investigating potential social media threats of “creepy clowns” made toward the districts.

A Snapchat story with a Denton geo-filter showed a photo of a person dressed as a clown.

Despite unsubstantiated accounts, students still blew up UNT’s Yik Yak and Twitter.

THERE ARE CLOWNS AT UNT NOW THIS ISN’T FUNNY ANYMORE — قطهspoopy moon child (@SailorSomar) October 4, 2016

Clowns at UNT lol — lederian_#4 (@lederian) October 4, 2016