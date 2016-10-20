Two robberies reported near UNT Thursday morning
Two ‘strong arm’ robberies took place between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Thursday, near campus, according to a report released by UNT Police.
In the first robbery, which took place around 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Hickory Street, a male victim riding a bicycle was robbed of his cell phone. There are three suspects in the case. No weapons were displayed and no violent threats were made during the incident.
In the second robbery, which took place around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Beatty Street and Eagle Drive, a male victim was robbed of his cell phone and backpack.
Three suspects are mentioned in the report, a white male wearing a white tank top, a light-skinned black female, and a driver with no description available.
The vehicle in question “was described as an older, late (unknown) model, red, 4 door. The vehicle may be occupied by more individuals than the three suspects listed above,” according to the report.
No other identifying information regarding the victim(s) or suspects has been released. UNT Police could not be reached for comment during the writing of this report.
If you have any information regarding this offense, please contact the UNT Criminal Investigations Division at 940-565-3006 or you can remain anonymous by calling UNT Crime Stoppers at 940-369-TIPS (8477).
The North Texas Daily will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
