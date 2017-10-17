North Texas Daily

Jimmy John’s employee stabs alleged sandwich thief

October 17
10:37 2017
A Jimmy John’s employee chased down two men stealing sandwiches from the restaurant on Avenue A early Monday morning, according to an arrest affidavit from the Denton Police Department.

The employee told police he was walking into work when he saw the two men stealing sandwiches, according to the affidavit. The employee then proceeded to chase them to the Jack in the Box on West Hickory Street. The three men began fighting and the employee took out a pocket knife and started swinging, stabbing one of the two men.

The two men then fled in a black SUV. There was excessive amounts of blood at the scene, according to the affidavit, which caused police to search local hospitals for the suspects.

Police were eventually contacted by Medical City Denton, where a man who identified himself as Bryan Vasquez, had stab wounds.

The man was later identified by police as Alejandro Moctezuma Garibay, according to the affidavit, and told authorities he and his friend were at the bars in the Fry Street area. He said they saw the two sandwiches sitting there and took them, the affidavit stated.

Garibay was arrested for robbery at approximately 5 a.m. He had two other warrants for speeding and not having a driver’s license.

1 Comment

  1. Neil Nevins
    Neil Nevins October 18, 10:03

    there employees really ARE fast

