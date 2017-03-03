Underwood’s complete game leads softball past Wichita State

North Texas opened the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock with a 7-2 win over Wichita State University.

The Mean Green (9-8) busted the game open with a five-run second inning. The team’s freshmen dominated the game offensively, starting off the second inning with three straight hits.

A leadoff double by second baseman Lindsay Gregory followed by a RBI double by right fielder Hanna Rebar and a RBI single from catcher Nicole Ochotnicki gave North Texas a 2-0 lead.

“Once this team was in a rhythm, we got a few hits, it just felt easy and we got our offense really going in this game,” Lacy Gregory said.

After senior shortstop Kelli Schkade hit a two-out single, freshman designated player Lacy Gregory hit a three-run home run to give the Mean Green a 5-0 lead after two innings of play.

“I felt really prepared for Wichita’s pitching and I was seeing the ball well,” Lacy Gregory said.

North Texas pushed two more runs across in the fourth, with a RBI sacrifice fly by Lacy Gregory and a solo homer from sophomore third baseman Harley Perella.

Lacy Gregory finished 1-2 with a walk and four RBIs.

Wichita State (9-4) scored its only two runs in the top of the sixth on a single and two doubles.

In her eighth start of the season, senior pitcher Stacey Underwood recorded her sixth win to improve to 6-3 on the season. Underwood pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out three.

“I felt pretty good today – I know they were good hitters so I knew I’d have to attack them and find the weak spots in their swings,” Underwood said. “Overall I felt really in control and they’re aggressive which I always like to pitch to.”

Looking forward to her next start, Underwood could tie her win total from last season just 17 games into the year.

“I know [Texas Tech] are probably even better hitters so I’m just going to try to keep the same command and the same control and pitch my game,” Underwood said. “If I do that, I should be successful.”

The Mean Green will play a doubleheader Saturday against Wichita State at 1 p.m. and Texas Tech University at 6 p.m.