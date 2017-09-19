North Texas Daily

UNT graduate Matt Farmer announced his candidacy for the District 64 seat in the Texas House of Representatives as a Democrat Wednesday on the Denton Courthouse lawn.

Farmer, 24, is a lifelong resident of North Texas and has lived in Denton for the past five years. Farmer first came to Denton to attend UNT, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English writing and rhetoric in May, with a double-minor in communications and political science, according to his campaign announcement. During his time in Denton, Farmer was an employee with the long-time Denton pizzeria J&J’s Pizza as the booking manager for its basement music venue, working in that role until the basement portion of the restaurant closed last year.

Part of Farmer’s platform is to protect local staples of Denton like his long-time workplace.

“Look around you,” Farmer said. “How many landmark businesses were closed in the last five years? How many new businesses are owned by a handful of wealthy developers that are playing monopoly on the Square?”

Other elements of the campaign include things such as single-payer healthcare, affordable housing for military veterans, a pro-choice attitude towards abortion, increased teacher wages, funding for students and a declaration to begin a conversation about the high incarceration rates for black and Hispanic males compared to their white counterparts committing similar crimes.

Additionally, Farmer spoke to the inclusiveness of both Denton and his campaign.

“This district has always been an inclusive place,” Farmer said. “So why are we still fighting whether or not transgender people can use the damn bathroom? Why are we still fighting for DACA recipients to feel safe here? Why are we fighting for any immigrants to feel safe here? These things seem like a given.”

While he is new to running for political office, Farmer has be involved in the process before. Farmer served as the communications director for Evan Stone’s 2016 campaign for the judgeship of the 393rd District Court in Denton County. Stone spoke at the announcement, proclaiming his approval of his former communications director.

“I could not have done without Matt,” Stone said. “His enthusiasm is infectious. He cares about the issues. He knows whats going on and he cares about people. This is in his blood. He is meant to do this.”

Farmer claimed he is entering himself into the political ring for the good of Denton, rather than for himself. He said he is not going to be beholden to anyone or anything except Denton.

“We are in this together,” Farmer said. “This isn’t about me. This is about us, this is about our community. I am not going to be taking PAC or corporate money. This is going to be a very transparent, grassroots campaign.”

Feature Image: Matt Farmer’s campaign photo. Courtesy of Emily Fryksater