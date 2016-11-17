UNT Board of Regents discuss plans for future campus facilities and financing

The UNT audit and finance and facilities committee met with the board of regents Thursday to report their progress in recent months.

Chief Audit Executive Tracy Grunig presented highlights from UNT System internal audit activity for the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal year. Listed among the highlights was the hiring of an internal audit associate as well as a revision of the audit fieldwork process that will make it easier for survey respondents to complete the entire audit survey.

From the audit process, it was found that there are currently 107 open recommendations for changes to the UNT system.

The finance and facilities committee began with an update to the campus master plan presented by Vice Chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction James Maguire.

A detailed transportation and parking master plan was recently completed to inform administration what is to come in the following years, Maguire said.

A housing master plan is also in the works and is expected to be completed by February 2017. He said the plan will provide a financial analysis of future housing on campus and strategic analysis to decide the locations of residences.

In addition, an athletics facilities master plan is currently in the works with a finish date of June 2017. It will be a complete master plan for athletics facilities and will program a new indoor practice facility on the UNT campus. In addition to a new indoor facility, Maguire said they were also currently designing a new track and field facility.

Another item in the presentation was UNT’s recent acquisition of two new properties on 1011 North Texas Blvd. and 2114 to 2122 W. Prairie St. The plan for these properties is not currently known.

Maguire also said a new residence hall project and new College of Visual Arts and Design facility are currently in the works, expected to be complete June and July 2018 respectively.

In the annual investment report, UNT Foundation CEO Mike Mlinac said that 2016 experienced a rebound after a difficult 2015. Mlinac said that there were difficulties, primarily caused by world events such as Brexit, but overall 2016 saw a good performance with investors.

Alfred Lockwood, UNT Foundation Director of Investment Administration, said that returns for investments have been on the decline for many major investment companies. Lockwood said he expects this volatility to continue but is cautiously optimistic that it will all work out.

Marc Monyek, Ernst & Young Senior Manager, presented a UNT treasury and investments assessment. Monyek said Ernst & Young has provided the administration with a list of policy recommendations to assist with financial management issues and offered many recommendations for investment allocation and strategy.

Chairman Brint Ryan said he appreciated many of Ernst & Young’s recommendations for building a treasury framework but said that time is of the essence to apply the framework if they do not want to lost funds.

“We’ve got to get this moved quickly, we shouldn’t delay any further,” Ryan said.

Representatives from each UNT institution took the floor to deliver presentations about crime statistics and safety strategies from the past year at the meeting, as well.

Ed Reynolds, UNT Chief of Police, said that there has been significant training for faculty and staff to acclimate them to the recently adopted concealed carry policy. Reynolds said there have been no significant increases in crime rates.

Representatives from UNTD and UNTHSC similarly reported no significant increase in crime rates, with UNTHSC actually seeing a decline in their crime rates.