UNT campus recycling brings $20,000 in profits

UNT has made around $20,000 in profit off the campus recycling regimen within the last year, UNT’s recycling coordinator said.

The recycled items on campus are taken by Pratt, a recycling company that UNT partners with, said recycling coordinator Douglas Turnage. The company takes all cardboard, paper and plastic bales from UNT to its facility in Shreveport to “re-pulp” the paper and cardboard into recycled goods.

“Pratt will take our plastic and use the plastic as a trading chip,” Turnage said. “They contact other companies who deal with plastic and trade products.”

When Pratt picks up the products from UNT the company gives the university “a market price” for the items, he said. UNT makes profit from all the products recycled, last year bringing in between $16,000-20,000.

“Say if we didn’t have any recycling on campus, and all that went into the trash, our trash bill would have gone up by $20,000,” said Turnage.

Throughout campus there are hundreds of small blue recycling containers, hundreds more “Slim Jims” – tall waste containers – and dozens of 65 gallon tote bins with wheels attached at the bottom, he said.

But not all of them are for paper. There are certain cans designed specifically for paper items and others for plastic items. Recycling bins that have a slot at the top are solely for paper, and bins with a round hole are for plastic bottles.

The paper recycling process is known as “tracing a piece of paper,” Turnage said. When a blue recycling bin gets full it is then to be disposed at a nearby “Slim Jim.” When a Slim Jim gets full, it’s “a custodian’s job” to collect the paper and dump into a tote, he said.

The totes get picked up on a schedule, which changes daily. There are two different routes run by two different custodians who go around campus in their trucks checking the tote cans.

Once taken from the totes, the recycled paper gets thrown into “Gaylord boxes,” a 4-by-4 foot, cube cardboard box. The Gaylords are located inside the recycling storage facility on campus. The recycling process for plastic items is similar to the paper process.

There is one custodian who checks the “Slim Jims” designated for plastic items, and these bins have a plastic bag hanging off the side. If the bag is more than halfway full the custodian will change out the bag and place the full bag in the custodian’s truck and thrown into to a Gaylord designed for plastic items.

“White office paper is the most recyclable paper we produce, [it] can be recycled about seven times,” Turnage said.

When the paper gets sent to a recycling facility, it can re-pulped and turned into new paper. Paper, he said, is made up of clothing-like fibers that if processed too much will no longer be able to make paper.

“Every time they recycle it those fibers get a little bit shorter and a little bit shorter until finally they can’t grab onto each other, kind of like how Velcro works,” he said.

Once the paper has been recycled about seven times it either gets thrown away with the trash or gets turned into Kleenex or paper towels. If recycled paper gets touched by any type of liquid, it is now contaminated and considered to be trash.

“We have a huge problem with that,” Turnage said. “We have people that take bottles and will drop them in [paper bins] so we try to keep paper and anything liquid separate, otherwise it will be trash.”

Cardboard is another product that can be recycled but does not go in the recycling bins, it has its own dumpster which is locked for storage reasons. There is a slot for the cardboard boxes to be put through, forcing the box to be flattened, saving space in the dumpster.

Any type of cardboard can be taken to be recycled except if it is covered in wax, paint or food. Due to the oils from the pizza, there is a ban on any pizza boxes.

Outdoors around campus there are about 100 solar powered trash cans that email the staff when they are full. These garbage cans save time and labor for the recycling staff because they don’t have to check on the cans as frequently.

The solar cans have sonar devices in them which bounce sonar waves off them and email the recycling staff when they are full. The recycling cans only have the sonar device to say when it’s full, but the garbage cans have a compacting ram that crushes the trash down.

These cans have been on campus for about three years and were purchased with a grant given to the university, said Turnage. Each can is worth about $5,000.

Rachel Linch, a journalism sophomore thinks UNT is definitely a school that is focused on recycling and being more environment friendly. She feels that is it encouraging to hear recycling is not only helping the environment but can also help the university earn money.

“We are the ‘Mean Green’ when it comes to school spirit and sports, but I also think we are ‘Mean Green’ when it comes to the environment,” Linch said.

Featured Image: Jacob “Slacker” Branscum (left), Ricky “Grandpa” Fields (center) and Kevin Pulido (right) pose by the box truck. The truck is one of many that serve the UNT campus. Kady Shirley