UNT Dallas Reaches Record Enrollment

UNT Dallas is growing alongside UNT Denton, reaching its record enrollment this year on Friday, September 9, 2016, surpassing 3,000 students.

“Our record-breaking enrollment is an important milestone for us. It signals that our community increasingly sees UNT Dallas as a pathway to social mobility through education,” President Bob Mong said.

The metrics of the increase in enrollment include a 29% increase in new freshmen, 28% increase in new transfers, and 19% increase in graduate students.

Additionally, UNT Dallas had a 25 percent increase in overall semester credit hours and the increase in enrollment occurred in their four academic schools and the UNT Dallas College of Law.

Stephanie Holley, vice president for student access and success said that this enrollment goal was achieved because of a great team effort from those who “put in long hours” and made every effort to ensure a place at UNT Dallas for every interested student.

“I’m proud of our university, and excited for what lies ahead,” Holley said.

UNT Dallas’ goal to reach 5,000 students by 2020 is now one step closer.

UNT Dallas is looking to continue its student growth in the future through infrastructure growth. Its first 120-bed residence hall will arrive in fall 2017 along with a Student Access and Success Center in Fall 2018. The DART Blue Line train station will also arrive on campus in October 2016.

Ashley Johnson, PR/Communication Director for UNT Dallas said the significant increase in student growth was driven by “multiple student-centered initiatives geared toward increasing enrollment and retention,” and “the creation of a student access and success division”. She also mentioned how a “more student-friendly course scheduling, and a refined focus on the first-year experience” have been factors contributing to growth.

UNT Denton has also seen a continuous increase in student growth. We welcomed 37,231 students in the fall of 2015, a record enrollment and a near 3 percent increase over the previous school year. This year, we enrolled 37,973 students, which is a 2 percent increase over last year’s enrollment. This growth included the largest incoming freshmen class to date of 4,773 students, a 2.5 percent increase from last year’s record class. Our university is also attracting brilliant students everywhere including 11 new National Merit Finalists.

“UNT [Denton] is clearly a top choice in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond for students seeking a Tier One education in a welcoming and diverse environment,” said Vice President for Enrollment Shannon Goodman.

President Smastresk said 2015 marked the biggest enrollment boost in the past few years in the “quality, diversity and breadth of our student population” and 2016 is following the same trend.

The diversity in our enrollment continues to expand. According to UNT News, “African-American enrollment is 5,314, a 4.2 percent increase over last year; American Indian enrollment is 583, a 7.2 percent increase over last year; Asian/Pacific Islander enrollment is 2,616, a 4.2 percent increase over last year; and Hispanic enrollment is 8,414, an 8.5 percent increase over last year.”

UNT Dallas plans to grow at a similar pace to UNT Denton and has a high rate of diversity and retention. The Hispanic population at UNT Dallas remains on top at 35%, with the African-American population following at 35%, followed by Caucasian at 17%, and Asian at 3%.

According to USNews, “The average freshman retention rate, an indicator of student satisfaction, is 69 percent” at UNT Dallas.