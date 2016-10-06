UNT holding one last effort to register voters

Bonnie S. Parris has been registering students to vote all semester, and for those scrambling to still register, she can help.

Parris, a political science senior, became a deputy voter registrar in August, and has been trying to register as many UNT students as she can to vote before the Oct. 11 deadline. A poll on the Daily‘s Twitter showed a vast majority of students are registered, but there are still some that don’t know or have not registered yet.

Parris wants students to know that if they don’t register, they can’t vote.

Because of this UNT made an effort throughout the year to set up register stations, and allow outside groups to register students on campus. Just before the election, UNT will set up the last signup tables throughout campus depending on the time of day.

From 7:30- 9:30 a.m. signup tables for those who want to register to vote will be at the Pohl Recreation Center, Wooten Hall and Sycamore Hall. From 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. students can register at Bruce Hall. From 5 p.m. -7 p.m. students can register at West Hall, and from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Maple Hall.

The deadline for registering to vote is 5 p.m. Oct. 11. This year, students can also participate in early voting on campus at UNT’s Gateway Center. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. On voting day, students will have to vote at the location for their precinct. To find out which precinct you live in click here.

It’s important to vote

“One big issue, is getting people to register to vote,” Parris said. “They may not see the importance and know who they want to vote for now, but if they’re not registered to vote come Election Day, and they have decided they want to participate it’s too late.”

Many students, who want to vote, are unaware that they can register with their school address, so long as they are not registered elsewhere.

Parris learned about becoming a deputy registrar through the Political Science Student Organization. She is an officer in the organization and became interested in being deputized when her faculty advisor told them they could take a class and become deputized.

Wanting to make a difference, Parris took the class. Since being deputized, she has registered 17 students to vote across campus. Although that’s not a lot, Parris said she’s happy be making a difference, one voter at a time.

In order to register students to vote, Parris has students fill out a voter’s card, which she then sends in to the voting registrar officer on their behalf.

“I cannot tell them if they’re eligible or ineligible [to vote],” Parris said. “I can just tell them to fill out one through ten and sign at the bottom.”

When she is not busy registering voters Parris works 21 hours a week at C.H. Robinson, goes to class, and participates in several political science clubs.

If students can’t track down Parris, or anyone else on campus who are deputized they can go to one of the tabling events UNT will be holding Thursday as a last effort to register voters.

