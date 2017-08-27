North Texas Daily

UNT immediately enrolling students impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Back To Homepage

UNT immediately enrolling students impacted by Hurricane Harvey

UNT immediately enrolling students impacted by Hurricane Harvey
August 27
16:55 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNT is helping students who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey this weekend by enrolling them in the university so they can continue their schooling, according to a press release.

“The University of North Texas is helping students affected by Hurricane Harvey by immediately admitting them and waiving application fees,” the release states. “UNT is already working with students to provide them with an educational home if they were displaced by the storm.”

UNT President Neal Smatresk offered his condolences to the people affected by the hurricane in the release, saying the university is committed to helping in “every way we can.”

“Our university is a community of great compassion,” Smatresk stated in the release. “I know that we will support the impacted individuals.”

UNT could not be reached for comment at this time.

If you were impacted by Hurricane Harvey, you can call 940-565-2681, or email undergrad@unt.edu to begin enrolling.

Click here to see a video of some of the flooding happening in Houston, TX.

Feature Image: Screenshot from video of flooding in Houston, TX. Courtesy of Ashley Andrews.

Tags
displaced peoplehurricane harveyNeal SmatreskUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Norman

James Norman

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

August 24, 2017 Edition 

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Pro-Confederate member says he won’t return to Denton after ‘pathetic’ event Saturday. https://t.co/dtXGTJ9v59 https://t.co/vtOTx7daWa

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @mattbrune25: FINAL: North Texas defeats Montana 3 sets to none. 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.Here's match point, @karleybaby5 to @amandaleean…

- 21 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Members of a group called the Hiway Men protested changes of the Confederate monument on the Square on Saturday.… https://t.co/TV545wLqrY

- 22 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @kellythefox1: If you have strong opinions about campus issues, (let's be honest, don't we all) then writing for @ntdaily is for you! ht…

- 1 day ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

1 hour ago
Pro-Confederate member says he won’t return to Denton after ‘pathetic’ event Saturday – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
6 hours ago
Student’s website brings global accessories to Denton – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.