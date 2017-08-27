North Texas Daily

UNT is helping students who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey this weekend by enrolling them in the university so they can continue their schooling, according to a press release.

“The University of North Texas is helping students affected by Hurricane Harvey by immediately admitting them and waiving application fees,” the release states. “UNT is already working with students to provide them with an educational home if they were displaced by the storm.”

UNT President Neal Smatresk offered his condolences to the people affected by the hurricane in the release, saying the university is committed to helping in “every way we can.”

“Our university is a community of great compassion,” Smatresk stated in the release. “I know that we will support the impacted individuals.”

UNT could not be reached for comment at this time.

If you were impacted by Hurricane Harvey, you can call 940-565-2681, or email undergrad@unt.edu to begin enrolling.

Feature Image: Screenshot from video of flooding in Houston, TX. Courtesy of Ashley Andrews.