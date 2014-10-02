UNT intends to acquire Sack & Save, threatens eminent domain

Paul Wedding / Intern Writer

UNT intends to acquire the Sack & Save building located on the Interstate 35E frontage road at Avenue C, possibly through eminent domain if no deal can be reached.

The site would be put to a variety of uses including clinics, counseling, and various programs, according to UNT System Chancellor Lee Jackson. UNT believes that the Sack & Save location would be the best place to serve the needs of the public. However, Jackson did not have a specific idea of what the space would be used for.

“A site on the south side of campus, conveniently located, may be far better for those community visitors to campus than parking in the center of campus in many different locations and finding their way to different buildings,” Jackson said.

UNT does have some alternative locations in mind, but Jackson said none have quite as much appeal as Sack & Save.

“Properties that are large enough to serve university needs and adjacent to the university are more attractive,” Jackson said.

The manager of Sack & Save, Bill Pulliam, was not aware that the building was being bought out by UNT until the day the news was released. The property is owned by Remington Partners in Dallas, who did not return calls from the NT Daily.

Pulliam is unsure of how long the store will remain open, but believes it will last until at least the beginning of 2015.

UNT’s purchase of the property has sparked a fair amount of backlash from students. “SAVE Sack N Save,” a Facebook group created in protest, is currently at 100 members.

“It’s the closest store to UNT,” biology freshman Monica Colchado said. “It’s easier for students without cars.”

Despite the recent $75.6 million audit the state issued to UNT, Jackson does not believe this will affect the buying of Sack & Save.

“A university with 36,000 students in a growing region is going to grow regardless of the ups and downs of state budgeting,” Jackson said. “Nobody wants to cripple the university or prevent it from serving students. I expect that the university will continue to have the necessary funds for necessary expansions.”