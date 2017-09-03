North Texas Daily

As colleges and universities come to grip with the sexual assault epidemic threatening campuses across the nation, UNT has attempted to tackle the problem by partnering with a community outreach group to provide a range of services and support to victims and their allies.

Campus-wide sexual and domestic violence is an issue that has the potential to affect virtually anyone regardless of gender, whether they are victims or simply witnesses. It’s an issue that affects the lives of more people than many may realize.

A recent article shows that someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted every 98 seconds, and statistics from RAINN suggest that 11.2 percent of students experience rape or sexual assault on campus. Advocates say the problem of under reporting is compounded by the fact that a majority of schools fail to effectively document cases of violence on their campuses. About 91 percent of schools report zero instances of rape according to Clery Act data analyzed by the American Association of University Women.

“If you go to a university and they say they have zero sexual assaults, it’s obvious they’re lying,” said Nathan Richardson, community education specialist at Denton County Friends of the Family. “What we want, as counterintuitive as it seems, is higher rates of reporting. It shows that more people are willing to come forward, that there’s a culture of acceptance and support for victims.”

Indeed, UNT does have reported cases of sexual violence included in its Clery data, but like many large universities, it struggles with the prevalence of sexual assault and the perceptions of student safety. A fact highlighted in a recent informal survey shows that a majority of UNT students think sexual assault is “significant problem” and that they question the campus’ safety.

Due to these concerns, the university administration has taken steps to address the issue.

In addition to a wide range of programs offered through the university, UNT has partnered with the Denton County Friends of the Family advocacy and outreach support group. The DCFOF offers counseling programs, community education, violence intervention programs and legal advocacy to members of the local community, including students at UNT. It also runs the only free shelter in Denton County for those affected by sexual violence and serves over 7,000 people a year.

DCFOF also provides advocacy and outreach preparation through training sessions to members of UNT’s faculty and staff.

“We do these presentations to give a general idea of the dynamics of domestic violence,” Richardson said. “They are just one piece of a larger puzzle. Having an educated public is really important, [so] the more we educate the college community about this stuff the more likely it’ll be that maybe a professor or advisor might recognize warning signs of abuse in their students and step forward to help.”

Kate Jordan, the faculty led coordinator for the Study Abroad Office and recent trainee, said she was interested in learning about the specific language and behavior used when dealing with a victim.

“My most important take away would be the practical things, like the list of questions to ask a victim,” Jordan said. “If you bring the right questions you can help the victim find the right answers. A lot of this stuff is intuitive already, but this helps to keep you aware and helps you keep your eyes open for instances that may be happening that raise the red flags.”

Richardson said it’s this community vigilance that will have the biggest affect on getting to the root of the issue.

“We know that the majority of the people we are presenting to are bystanders because that’s primarily the situation that most people will find themselves in, so we need to equip people on what to do in those situations,” Richardson said. “A lot of prevention work in the past has focused on men as perpetrators and women as potential victims, but we’ve moved away from that.”

Cassandra Berry, a community education specialist in training, said that shedding the old ways of thinking and the ingrained culture of normalizing domestic violence is one way to start a change in behavior.

“People in certain communities are of the mindset that if they have an altercation with their significant other that it’s just a normal thing that happens,” Berry said. “From an African American’s perspective, the normalized violence, the negative stigma towards counseling and the male dominance in the culture are all myths that need to be disputed. If you are being violated that’s something you need to report.”

In addition to the help offered by DCFOF, UNT provides a broad range of programs and support to students in need. Renee McNamara, the assistant director of Student Advocacy, Crisis Intervention and Violence Prevention at UNT, oversees the programs and works as a counselor to students.

“I work as the UNT survivor advocate, and I assist students who have been impacted by violence,” McNamara said. “I discuss reporting options, connect students to resources, arrange for accommodations and act as their advocate. The Dean of Students Office also offers a variety of educational programs, training and events to raise awareness and educate on sexual violence.”

While sexual assault and domestic violence will likely continue to be a challenge faced by the UNT community, the school’s administration has taken several important steps to proactively ensure that victims and their families have a place to turn to in a crisis.

By getting the local community involved, the administration has shown its willingness to utilize outside resources to help the school address a sensitive issue.

“A student who has been impacted by violence is not alone,” McNamara said. “This is a UNT community issue to combat sexual assault. We need students, faculty, staff and community members to help us do continued education and prevention, and we all need to be active bystanders and help those that need our assistance. No one should ever feel alone on this campus.”

