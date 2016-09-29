UNT media arts student wins international playwright award

It was Sept. 17 in the RTVF building, shortly before the first public reading of his award winning play, “The Essay,” and media arts senior Jacob Sampson was nervous.

Sampson knew from sitting in on a rehearsal for the reading that the 12 costumed student actors hit all of their cues, lines and expressions exactly how he envisioned. Regardless, he was worried.

At 130 pages, Sampson had never written a play of this length before, and the process that brought him to write the acclaimed story was long and complicated.

After changing his major three times, Sampson had just recently found his interest in writing, thanks to Andy Harris’, a playwriting professor and Sampson’s eventual mentor, playwriting class. He knew he wanted to throw himself into the field, but was surprised at just how much he threw himself into the work.

When Harris originally sent Sampson the criteria for an international playwriting contest, he was excited, yet overwhelmed.

“I just kind of left the webpage open in the background of my computer and forgot about it for a while,” Sampson said.

Taking the leap

The Vaclav Havel Library Foundation and the Academy of the Performing Arts in Prague contest tasked US students with creating a play that utilized a theme from the famous Czech play “The Memorandum.” The play is written by Vaclav Havel, a former Czech president and writer.

“The Memorandum” takes place in an office setting, in which the protagonist of the story must adapt to a new language, referred to as “ptydepe,” that is suddenly adopted by the entirety of the office. The play serves as a critique of the Czech government and is Havel’s most popular play.

While thinking about the play one night in the Willis Library, two months before the submission was due, Sampson said he was hit with a random stroke of inspiration and began writing.

“I never spent a night in the library until last semester,” Sampson said. “It was intense. Lots of focus. I never thought I could do anything like that.”

Over the next four weeks, the story followed Sampson everywhere. His self-admitted perfectionist tendencies made him restless.

He knew the direction he wanted the story to go, but was constantly stopped short by the daunting task of getting it onto paper.

“When I was with my friends or not writing, my head was in a different place,” Sampson said. “I was just always thinking about where I could take the story.”

After four long weeks of constant writing and editing fueled by excessive amounts of caffeine, Sampson finally submitted his 130-page play to the VHLF and DAMU contest.

“The Essay” follows Maxwell, an accomplished and eager student at Eaglebrook Academy, an American boarding school. While trying to apply for a prestigious organization in the school, the school’s new headmaster introduces the “ptydepe” language, ruining his application and forcing him to find ways to fit in the new language his colleagues now speak.

While “The Memorandum” has a somber, serious tone, “The Essay” adopts a much more lighthearted approach.

“I breathed a lot of my sense of humor into it and incorporated my style and a lot of my over the top characterization,” Sampson said.

After submitting the play in April, he nervously waited to hear the judgement from the VHLF. On May 2nd, he received an email.

He had won the contest.

“He’s very fortunate to discover that he has that talent,” Sampson’s mentor Harris said. “Think of the number of people who go through their lives not finding out what they’re best at doing.”

Sampson knew that he wanted to be involved in the entertainment field in some way, but was unsure of what path to take his career. Sampson said winning the award cleared everything up for him.

“It’s motivated me to know that my hard work can really pay off,” Sampson said. “I hadn’t really known that until that point.”

Harris, who sent Sampson the contest guidelines in the first place, said he believed from the very beginning that Sampson had a very good chance at winning the contest.

“He came up with a genius idea, not many people in the world that could have come up with this,” Harris said. “I thought it was a good match.”

As a reward for winning the contest, on Nov. 7 Sampson will be flown out to DAMU, the largest art school in the Czech Republic located in Prague, for a two week residency.

During his residency at DAMU, he will be attending classes related to the performing arts and touring local theaters and museums, all culminating in a live staging of his play in front of students, faculty and the contest judges.

Action

All of the work to this point had lead up to the first public reading of his story.

While Sampson knew that the judges, his friends and his family liked the play, he wasn’t sure how the actors and audiences would respond.

Sampson was self-conscious and worried that the audience wouldn’t understand or appreciate the play. Although he said that a few of the jokes needed some reworking, the audience loved the reading.

“I was so mortified that it was going to be taken as boring or monotonous,” Sampson said. “When it was over, I was surprised how much time had passed.”

While Sampson anxiously awaits his trip, he’s begun research into his next play, a take on the classic German tale “Faust” about a scholar that makes a pact with the devil.

Looking back now, Sampson said that in order for people to keep practicing their art, they need to get over their fear of failure and apply themselves. While taking that leap was hard, the opportunity is one he’ll be able to carry with him throughout his career.

“That was the hardest thing for me,” Sampson said. “I had never really put myself out there, I’d always liked writing scripts, but submitting something was scary for me.”