UNT NAACP students gather at The Republic for watch party

Alexis Trinidad

As Election Day comes to an end, UNT’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and supporters gather at The Republic apartments to watch the polls close and election results roll in.

A little over an hour before the last polls close, several students chat over pizza, chips and Capri-Suns about what they think our country will come to. With the race being a close one, the anxiety in the room thickens.

“I’m afraid for my life, for real with all the racial comments that have been made,” said Bianca Johnson, assistant treasurer of the NAACP. “It was all fun and games but one of these people is going to be our president.”

The organization does not identify as democrat or republican, but as non-partisan. NAACP president Tarryn Oliver expresses the main focus the group has is exercising the right to vote.

“[Millennials are] the generation where everybody is putting everything on social media,” Azure Smith-Swan, 19-year-old social work major, said. “The younger generation is on social media so that influences more to be involved.”

Because universities often attract younger people fresh from high school, many students said this is their first time voting. Several students at the watch party said they were only offered electronic voting even though they expected paper ballots.

“I’ve worked the election before and it was electronic, and any paper [ballots] we did have went through the machine to be counted,” Delisa Simmons, 19-year-old psychology major said.

With the latest news of Donald Trump’s domination in Texas, winning the popular vote and all 38 electoral votes, the room’s tension grows.

“Texas has always will be a republican state, it always has been,” said Kaylor Hopkins, 23-year-old kinesiology major said. “It’s a southern state and people are very conservative.”

Students continue to pass the time with Uno, Drake’s latest album and more pizza with less than an hour until results of the 2016 President are announced.

Featured Image: Sports management junior Dre Jackson watches CNN election at the NAACP watch party at the Republic apartment complex. Ryan Vance