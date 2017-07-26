North Texas Daily

A new transfer program allows Chinese students from Dalian Jiaotong University, DJTU, to finish their material science degrees at UNT. President Smatresk signed an agreement for the partnership with DJTU on June 13.

The program, named “1+3,” allows students to complete one year at DJTU and finish their remaining three years at UNT. Students involved in the program will receive a bachelor’s degree in material science from UNT and DJTU.

UNT faculty will teach courses at DJTU during summer and winter breaks. Bennett says the courses will help Chinese students get acquainted with the American classroom and grow a familiarity with English.

“UNT saw this as a wonderful opportunity to recruit highly talented students into our program and be able to build strategic collaborations with China,” said Amanda Bennett, UNT’s director of global partnerships and research engagement. “UNT was very fortunate to be the provider for the China graduate transfer program.”

UNT has partnered with the Chinese Center of International Education, CCIE, since 2012. UNT is the only university in Texas to provide the Chinese undergraduate program. Bennett says UNT’s partnership with CCIE raises the university’s reputation in China and creates a strong relationship with the Chinese government.

This partnership has allowed UNT to work with over 20 institutions including DJTU. Bennett says institutions are chosen based on their similarities to UNT courses.

“They are able to complement one another so students really have this comprehensive education and this really comprehensive academic opportunity to transfer to UNT and get an American degree,” Bennett said.

UNT has already collaborated with DJTU, but wanted to make a transfer program for material science majors. President Smatresk traveled to China on June 13 for a graduation ceremony and signed an agreement with DJTU to create the new “1+3” program.

“Given that there was student interest it seemed like a good, sustainable, long term partnership that we could further develop with DJTU,” Bennett said. “It gave us an opportunity to better connect and better serve these students that are interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree at UNT.”

Jincheng Du, a UNT material science professor, is coordinating the program, but was unable to comment due to international travel. Bennett says he has been an instrumental part of the program.

“He has been a tremendous champion in helping to get this program established, working with DJTU and already engaging with their students,” Bennett said.

Cathy Hu, China transfer advisor at UNT, attended the ceremony on June 13. Her job is to advise the Chinese transfer students. She hopes American students will interact with the Chinese transfer students while they’re here.

“I like to help the international students overcome their language barrier and cultural barrier,” Hu said. “To help them be successful during their overseas study. That’s my passion.”

Hu thinks the transfer program will help international students be successful in their careers

“International study will help educate high quality students with global competency skills,” Hu said. “That will help them find a better job and eventually they will contribute to society and help develop a society.”

Featured Image: A transfer program for a Bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering has just been created between the University of North Texas and the Dalian Jiaotong University in China. Named the “1+3” program, this opportunity allows students to study for one year in China, and then three years at UNT, receiving a degree from both universities upon graduation. Katie Jenkins