UNT: Police arrest two suspects allegedly connected to campus aggravated robbery
September 19, 2016

Authorities arrested two people who they believe to be linked to a Tuesday, Sept. 6, aggravated robbery that occurred on campus, UNT said in a crime alert Monday morning. It appears the victim was involved in a drug deal with the suspects, according to police.

The victim, a UNT student, reported he was robbed at gunpoint at 8:50 p.m. near the University Union. The suspects, according to police, took his “cell phones (sic), wallet and car keys.”

The crime alert update was sent at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. In it, university officials wrote the suspects are not “affiliated with the university and the investigation is active.”

