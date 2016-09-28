UNT reaches record enrollment numbers
UNT has been continually growing its flagship campus throughout the years. This year the number of enrolled students has reached a new record with 37,973 students enrolled—with no plans of slowing down.
The 2 percent increase in enrollment was lead by the largest freshman class with 4,773 new students this year, the university reported. However, this growth is not as exponential as in previous years.
From 2014- 2015 the university saw a three percent growth in enrollment, and more than a seven percent increase in first time freshman enrollment.
However, Diversity among the student population has also increased.
African American enrollment has increased by 4.2 percent. American Indian enrollment is up 7.2 percent since last year. The Asian population has increased by 4.2 percent, and the Hispanic population has increased by 8.5 percent since last year.
