UNT removes more parking to build more buildings

Celeste Gracia | Staff Writer

Jacqueline Guerrero | Staff Writer



Here’s what you need to know about construction for Spring 2017:

The UNT campus will continue to take away parking in preparation for new construction projects this semester. Some current projects will finish by the time seniors walk across the stage, and others will begin this year.

From renovating buildings, to building new residence halls, UNT’s growth continues to fuel its most recent five-year master plan, revised in 2013.

Residence hall takes away more parking

Construction for a new residence hall on campus will begin this month, bringing 500 new beds to campus. The new hall, currently unnamed, will be built on Parking Lot 31 behind Kerr Hall, Avenue A and Eagle Drive.

The hall will be designated specifically for freshmen students, according to assistant director of housing Joshua Gordon. David Reynolds, vice-president of UNT facilities, said the construction of this hall is in compliance with the UNT master plan.

“This is the first of potentially a couple [of residence halls] that could go along this street behind Kerr,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also stated that a visitation center will be built adjacent to the hall, designed as an area for prospective students to easily access tours and more information regarding the campus.

A groundbreaking ceremony is still in the works, with no specific date available yet. Construction is set to finish and be ready for the fall semester of 2018.

New College of Visual Arts and Design building coming soon

Another construction project on campus set to begin this month is the brand new building for the College of Visual Arts and Design, which is also set to be finished by late 2018. Renovation will be taking place in the middle of Parking Lot 50, obstructing that parking lot from public access.

“[The building is] going to provide a number of teaching spaces for the College of Visual Arts and Design,” Reynolds said. “It is going to allow them to consolidate some of their functions that are currently in other buildings around the campus. It will allow them to provide a more situated, educational experience for their students.”

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new building at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the Lightwell Gallery inside the current Art Building, a UNT press release stated. The associate dean of academic affairs for CVAD hopes students come to the groundbreaking.

Science Research Building gets new face

The ongoing renovation of the existing Science Research Building will wrap up within the next 30 to 60 days, Reynolds said.

The previous exterior of the building, completed in the 1970s, was deteriorating and some bricks were falling off. With this renovation, the building has a whole new brick finish, along with façade changes to make the building more compatible with the rest of campus.

Inside, more laboratory space was added on the first floor, primarily dedicated to UNT research programs. Reynolds said the exterior renovation of the project is taking a bit longer than expected due to inclement weather.

Language Building gets new courtyard

Construction around the Language Building is set to finish by next month. UNT Facilities are waiting on a contractor to finish concrete and landscape work outside the building.

“[This project was] primarily a drainage project to improve drainage around the building and prevent water from getting into the lower levels of the building,” Reynolds said.

Clark Park pathway to finish this term

Construction located in the Clark Park and Parking Lot 27 is set to finish by this spring semester. A final opening date is not yet available as UNT facilities is still coordinating with the city to receive final approval in the last steps of the project, which is the pedestrian pathway.

This pathway is expected to be a leveled surface across Maple Street, meaning vehicles will have to drive over a small slope, serving as a way to control traffic and make an easier route for students going to class.

For more information, UNT facilities releases a monthly report regarding expected construction projects on campus on its website available for public use. Click here to see the report.