UNT senior Connor Flanagan facing Republican Lynn Stucky for Texas House District 64

On the ballot today for many Denton residents are Republican Lynn Stucky and Democrat and UNT student Connor Flanagan, competing for Texas House District 64.

For more than 20 years, the District 64 seat was occupied by a Republican, Myra Crownover, who retired recently.

Political media arts senior Flanagan, 22, is running a campaign in a Republican county on the promise to make higher education his number one goal, should he be elected.

In a county that is mostly Republican, 22-year-old Flanagan will make higher education his number one goal if he is elected. As a student, Flanagan wants to focus his campaign on younger generations and certain laws affect them, including diversifying the economy and enforcing cleaner energy.

Stucky is focused on protecting the environment, especially since Crownover voted for House Bill 40, which barred Texas cities from banning hydraulic fracturing and circumvented Denton’s own fracking ban. Stucky plans to work closely with oil industry leaders and constituents to find a common middle ground on the fracking issue, he said.

The two candidates and their campaign teams have been knocking on doors, making phone calls and spreading the word for Texas residents to vote. While Flanagan has run a smaller and more modest campaign, Stucky’s campaign has been boosted by his roots in Denton county.

When the Texas House goes into session in January, Stucky said he will move to Austin with his wife Lori, and return to Denton if his clinic practice needs him. Flanagan plans to host a political talk show, though he hasn’t offered any details.