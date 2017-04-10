UNT student couple looks to spread the gospel through their relationship

He enters the room with a set purpose, greeting everyone with a smile. He stands proud in front of the audience with a gleam in his eye.

As he looks around the room, he speaks from his heart, his words flowing out like waves. With his girlfriend, marketing junior Charmecia Goree, by his side, fellow marketing junior Joshua Okpara is reassured that this sermon is what some people need.

Okpara is known around campus as “the man with a purpose.” He shares his words, wisdom and faith with the students around him, always trying to portray a sense of joy around him when he shares his beliefs to people without being too harsh.

“Everybody has their own right to what they believe in and we should have the right to share it with everyone,” Okpara said.

In order to inspire people around UNT, he wanted to find others who shared his philosophy. About year ago, Okpara founded the group Dedicated Men.

He has three simple goals for these men to learn: professionalism, networking and leadership.

Through this organization, Okpara wanted to provide a way for people to come together and learn from each other. He said he wanted individuals to feel safe and welcome in college. Too often, students leave high school feeling scared, and Okpara wanted to make sure this organization provided them with guidance they need and the skills that will help them succeed.

Dedicated Men holds more than just leadership to heart. Okpara also hopes to share his religious messages with those around him, as well.

He’s been working on sharing his beliefs since he was little by going to church. He said his job is to do God’s will and help people be the best that they can be. And to him, UNT is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“I felt like I could bring knowledge, my spirit and experience to help UNT become a better place,” Okpara said.

Goree also had the same goal, and looked to Okpara for advice. Her love of God and smile gave people around her a sense of hope. That’s what drove her to start Faith Filled Women of Christ.

Initially, FFW was supposed to be a bible study.

“I had a lot of friends who had gotten to college and either lost sight of their relationship with God or they wanted to establish one because had not been brought up knowing or having that relationship with Him,” Goree said.

Goree realized she wanted to do more than just a bible study. Okpara suggested Goree to start a GroupMe so she could start building an organization. In the GroupMe, Goree would post inspirational morning messages everyday. Slowly, her friends began adding their friends, starting a chain reaction that eventually led to a huge GroupMe chat. On March 23, 2016, FFW became an official UNT organization.

At the end of the day, both groups began to create a brotherhood and sisterhood.

“I joined [Dedicated Men] to be apart of something,” human resources freshman Aquerius Dickens said. “And to receive brothers who push me and encourage me to perform at my best in and out of the classroom.”

Theater sophomore Micaela Workman knew FFW was meant for her.

Workman was in the organization before it was an official UNT organization. After two semesters of just being in the original group chat, she started to become more involved.

“I am proud memeber of Faith Filled Woman and I love these group of ladies,” Workman said.

Okpara’s ultimate goal after college is to be a motivational speaker. Eventually, Okpara would like to go back to college and give back to the community as well by going to speak at high schools. He also plans to open a business to establish himself.

Goree currently works at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Corinth, Texas, and is a member of Play Like a Girl and the American Marketing Association. When she graduates, however, she plans on making big leaps forward.

Goree said she does not know exactly what she wants to do as a career, but she does knows she wants to spread the love of Christ and help make an impact on people’s lives all around the world.

“The main concept of Christianity is love and if I spread it,” Goree said. “I feel like I [am] doing my part of making the world a better place.”

Okpara and Goree have combined events within their organizations, mostly involving meetings about courtships and dating. Since Okpara holds Sons for Christ bible study on Tuesdays and Goree hosts FFW on Fridays, they combine together to also host worship fests. They also co-host a YouTube channel together that talks about their daily lives as a couple.

Their goal is to encourage other younger couples about the effects of courtship and dating.

Through their organizations, Okpara and Goree have pulled individuals together to unite and create a sense of community. While they said not everybody has to believe in what they believe in, they get excited to share their faith with those willing to listen.

“The way you dress shares your beliefs in your own style of fashion,” Okpara said. “Me sharing my belief with everyone is letting others see my point of view with the world. Not saying I’m right or my beliefs are better than yours, but my belief is to expose people [that] there are more things out there.”

Featured Image: Senior Joshua Okpara, founder of The Dedicated Men at UNT, poses with Faith Filled Women founder and girlfriend, Charmecia Goree at a worship event on campus. Sara Carpenter