North Texas Daily

The loud beat of music lit the apartment on a late Saturday night. Feverishly working, painting and design senior Jennifer Lindquist carefully crafted her piece. The wax snaked around the canvas as the colors further intertwined, illuminating the women in the piece.

Time feels absolute as she constructed throughout the night. Color by color, texture by texture, “Moment of Reflection” sees the light as the sun peers through the sky, awakening a new day from the night.

“I was studying how you can alter different things,” Lindquist said. “There is a wick within the painting. Burn the wick and it will alter the painting. It brings about change.”

Change is exactly what happened to Lindquist when her work started to appear at local Denton sites such as Sushi Cafe, Cora Stafford and Aura Coffee. She felt that this cemented her career as an artist.

Born and raised in Taylor, Texas, Lindquist found her calling to painting when she was 12 years old.

“She was drawing bunnies in her room and I realized she was really interested, so I bought her a sketch pad and pencils and she started drawing and using water colors,” Lindquist’s mom Laurie Kunze said. “She started taking art in high school, and we realized she was talented and had a passion for art, especially painting.”

Lindquist recalls a specific art teacher who channeled that passsion.

“[My art teacher] Mrs. Pearce gave me a lot of confidence for my art, and she helped me with a bunch of art competitions,” Lindquist said. “She took me to the community college art program. She inspired me to further [my] art career.”

Lindquist continued to grow her and refine her style as it blossomed into the work she does today, which falls under the category of abstract impressionism. She does primarily encaustic paintings, meaning the colors are mixed with hot wax and layered onto the canvas, resulting in a textured piece.

Lindquist’s plan is to become an art educator while continuing to create art on the side. However, her original side endeavors became more prevalent after she contacted Denton Gallery, an institution that aims to help up-and-coming artists gain exposure.

This opened the door for Lindquist’s paintings to be hung in restaurants and cafes in Denton.

“Moment of Reflection” and “Identity,” another one of her pieces, are hung up at Aura Coffee on Hickory Street, displaying her artistic technique.

“Nothing ever happens like you want it to, but then you get something different and you realize, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was a possibility—I like it,’” Lindquist said. “I’ve been wanting to sell my art and market myself. It really worked out this semester.”

Denton Gallery founder Quanah Cruz has been impressed by Lindquist’s work and can’t wait to see what more she has in store to fill the walls other Denton hot spots.

“We’re lucky to have so many local businesses supporting artists,” Cruz said. “Aura and Sushi have especially been great about letting our gallery manage their wall space, and they provide that for free without charging the commission that some places do. We hope to have Jennifer involved in some of our upcoming events and exhibitions. She has some great work that we really want people to see.”

Lindquist will soon finish her bachelor’s degree in education and plans to start her master’s degree so she can teach art at a college level. She hopes to instill the same creativity, inspiration and dedication in her future students that she received from her professors.

“I’m a big dreamer,” Lindquist said. “There was a time where I was really good at community college, but when I came to UNT, a ton of [people] were better [than me]. That first semester taught me a lot of discipline.”

The strong support she has received from her parents has helped guide her in the right direction.

Though pursuing an art career can be daunting, her parents knew she could build a career out of art as long as she chose something that allowed her to create on a steady income, despite frequently making the “starving artist” joke.

“I love all of Jenni’s art,” Kunze said. “Everything she paints is special to me. As her momma, I am her biggest fan.”

Lindquist continues to brainstorm new ideas and is currently working on two new pieces that will be presented as a cohesive pair.

In the midst of the extraneous stress that comes along with being a senior in college, she revels in having complete control over her paints and the canvas.

“As an artist, knowing I can change a painting makes me feel powerful,” Lindquist said.

Featured Image: Painting and drawing senior Jennifer Lindquist discusses her thought processes behind her painting displayed at Aura Coffee. Kelsey Shoemaker