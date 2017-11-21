UNT student found shot to death in Corinth early Sunday

A 21-year-old woman was found dead in a vehicle parked in a vacant parking lot along the Interstate 35E service road in Corinth early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Corinth Police Department.

The Dallas Morning News reported Corinth police identified the woman as UNT student Amanda Clairmont. Corinth officers found Clairmont unresponsive in a vehicle around 6 a.m. Sunday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our deepest, heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of UNT student Amanda Clairmont,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy with the news of the tragic loss of her life.”

No arrests have been made at this point. Corinth police are treating this case as a homicide and are working with assistance from the Texas Rangers and Denton County Sheriff’s Department. Jimmie Gregg, lieutenant criminal investigations commander for the Corinth Police Department, told The Dallas Morning News it is the first murder investigation in Corinth in 17 years.

“It’s still an active investigation, and we are not releasing other information besides her name,” Gregg said.

Kayla Ast, a friend of Clairmont’s, started a fundraiser on Nov. 21 for Clairmont’s funeral service. She has raised $1,420 in 22 hours.

“I met Amanda as a sophomore in high school,” Ast said. “She was a very genuine person who was very artsy and beautiful inside and out. She taught me what it would be like to have an older sister who could also be a best friend.”

Ast said she started the fundraiser because Clairmont was like family to her.

“I want the hard time to be as easy as possible [for her family],” Ast said. “It’s what I would want for my own family to have if it were me.”

UNT spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullet said Clairmont attended Liberty High School in Frisco and enrolled at UNT in fall 2014 to major in business.

She was also interested in makeup and recently created an Instagram account to gain a following as a freelance makeup artist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Members of The Vocal Majority, an all male chorus, also posted a video on YouTube dedicating “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” for Clairmont. One of their members and his family are close friends with Clairmont’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corinth Criminal Investigations at 940-498-2017.