North Texas Daily

Update 1:55 p.m.

A 67-year-old UNT custodian and graduate student was found unconscious Thursday night in a parking lot on campus. The person was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital and later pronounced dead.

A passerby found the student in Lot 26, a parking lot near Bain Hall, and notified police around 10 p.m. UNT spokesperson Julie Payne said they appeared to have died from natural causes.

“We are looking at this as a tragic situation,” Payne said.

UNT police officer Kevin Crawford said this is an open investigation.

Payne said police are working on notifying the family of the student. No further identifying information regarding the student can be released until the next of kin have been notified.

This story is developing.

