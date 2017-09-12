North Texas Daily

It’s no secret that UNT has many resources for students to be well taken care of and thrive for the years they spend on campus. Even in the face of adversity, we know that there’s a community behind us in faculty, staff and other students.

Although it’s not easy to forget about the outside world, it is easy to get lost in the bubble that is the campus of UNT.

UNT is basically a small town within a city and with Denton being so close, yet so far from the realities of campus life, just a walk off campus can open your eyes.

Ask a UNT student what’s going on in Denton – the responses are telling. Junior media Arts majors Nathanial Mack and D’Angelo Lee II echo this.

“I can tell you what’s happening all the way in Dallas but not here in Denton,” Mack said. “I don’t know too many people who actually live here.”

Lee can tell what kind of pull the two universities in Denton have on the community.

“I do know there are film festivals and music events,” said Lee. “Those are linked to programs at the universities though. Everything seems to revolve around UNT and TWU. Anything else beyond that I have no clue.”

It’s important to note what makes up our UNT town. We have a dental office, a doctors office, a pharmacy, a full on gym in the rec center, theaters, restaurants, a full service bank, a food pantry and even legal offices.

UNT Police Community Relations, Kevin Crawford reaffirms the statement that UNT is a town within a city. The residential population alone is approximately 6,000 people not including commuter students, staff, and faculty.

To protect the UNT community it takes a full-time police department dedicated to being on campus.

“You also have to take into consideration that we are especially trained to deal with matters involving students that in themselves can present their own challenges,” Crawford said.

Try visiting the local Denton food bank downtown and you might just see college students side by side with residential families. It’s an extra help financially for students being that we have our own programs that assist.

Denton and UNT work together to give students a wide array of many types of assistance. UNT students can enjoy the entertainment and the culture Denton has to offer. UNT is showcased across Denton County in advertisements, posters and in business.

We don’t see much of Denton displayed for us on campus though. What is discounted for us is money for Denton residents to enjoy UNT events. What is for students is for students only essentially. Denton seems to just play host to the school in light of its own community offering so much for the students that are being held.

Why do we not see more of the university involved with the Denton community?

Organizations will table in the Library Mall for causes in Africa, in religion and much more, but negate the issues that could be helped in the Denton community.

Denton’s history and attractions go unnoticed by students who will live in the city for years yet still know nothing about it. We are so separated and cut off from local residents when we need to bridge that gap for a variety of reasons.

Having the safety net that is our university can leave students with a blind eye for the community around them. Denton is a town worth exploring. Find a time during your years here to do so.

Featured illustration by Theresa Sanchez