UNT students weigh in on Mean Green football

UNT students waited a long time to see North Texas football win a game. Between the Mean Green’s lone win last season to their victory against Bethune-Cookman University this past Saturday, 315 days passed.

Indeed, there was football fever around UNT, due in large part to the hiring of new head coach Seth Littrell. Many were eager to see the team back on the gridiron and how he plans on revitalizing the team.

And although 2015 was a tough year to be a North Texas fan, many students have put it behind them and are excited about the new squad. Theater freshman Samantha Matamoros is intrigued by the football team due to her and Littrell sharing a common denominator.

“I’m new, he’s new, so it’s like a fresh start,” Matamoros said. “Since he’s new, obviously he needs some more time to train the football players, so it’s going to take a while for us to get to where we want to be.”

When it was first announced Littrell was going to be the next head coach, many people were aware of his success at the University of North Carolina. He was the offensive coordinator that helped transform a team with seven losses in 2014 to a team that lost in the ACC championship game in 2015. UNC was also well-known for its offense, finishing 12th in the nation in total yards last year.

Aside from his impressive accolades, sociology senior Candice Reilly was intrigued by Littrell for something he does off the field.

“I think what made me excited was all of his funny tweets that he would [send] when he first got hired,” Reilly said. “He quoted Tupac and I thought that was funny. He seems like a good guy. He seems like a family man.”

Mechanical engineering freshman David Fryer-Jimenez was glad to see the Mean Green win this past weekend. Even though it’s his first year at UNT, he’s heard some not-so-positive things about the football team.

Seeing North Texas come away with a victory gave him something to look forward to.

“Compared to last year’s record, they’ve already [won] one, so obviously I’m thinking they’re going to get another one,” Fryer-Jimenez said. “They seem like they’re pretty hyped up and they seem like they’re a lot more competitive this year. I’m thinking they’re better. I hope that it goes on throughout the whole season.”

Against Bethune-Cookman, the Mean Green was able to put 41 points on the board, something they haven’t done in almost two years. The main attraction was seeing a new face, freshman Mason Fine, at quarterback.

Despite all the offseason hype surrounding Alabama transfer Alec Morris, he has struggled with four interceptions in just two games. Fine, on the other hand, was able to win the starting job for the time being with his performance. His calm, cool and collected demeanor orchestrated a 21-point scoring differential by the end of the game.

“I liked the way [Fine] played,” kinesiology senior Tevin Thompson said. “I liked his style of play. He has to learn to be a little bit more disciplined. He didn’t turn the ball over at all, but when it comes to better teams he has to know to be smart every single play and not try to make a spectacular play each time.”

With 10 games remaining this year, there are still plenty of hurdles for the Mean Green to clear.

But with a win this past weekend, it brings more support and confidence from the student body.

“As of late, there have been a few more people getting behind the team.” communications senior Jordan Webb said. “More people are actually asking me if I want to go to some games. So, [among] the students there seems to be a lot higher morale.”