North Texas Daily

UNT System names former NASA administrator Lesa Roe as chancellor

August 17
13:43 2017
The UNT System Board of Regents has selected Lesa B. Roe for the position of chancellor. She was selected at Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting.

“Serving the UNT System, the North Texas region and the state of Texas would be a tremendous honor and opportunity,” Roe stated in a press release from the university. “Thank you to the Board of Regents for their confidence and trust in my leadership.”

Roe was the acting deputy administrator for NASA. She will replace Lee F. Jackson, who was the chancellor for 15 years and the longest-serving chancellor in the state. She will be UNT’s third chancellor and the first woman to oversee the UNT System.

Roe spent over 30 years working at NASA and worked across 10 different institutions at the agency. According to a university press release, NASA is a $19.6 billion annual federal agency with $31 billion in assets.

Now that Roe has been selected as the sole finalist for the job, state law requires a waiting period of 21 days before the board can finalize her employment. Chancellor Jackson will remain at the post during that period. He will continue to serve the UNT System until the end of 2017.

Robert Lightfoot, NASA’s acting administrator and chief operating officer, stated in the press release Roe’s experience at NASA suits her well for her new role.

“Lesa’s vast experience and success leading at NASA – a large organization with 10 geographically dispersed field centers – is directly applicable to leading a University System,” Lightfoot said in the press release. “The UNT System should expect a high-energy, results-driven leader.”

Roe has a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering and has served on several boards and advisory councils, according to the press release. She and her husband, Ralph Roe, NASA’s chief engineer, have two boys and one girl.

Featured Image: Courtesy of UNT

