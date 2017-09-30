North Texas Daily

UNT is going to buy the IHOP right next to campus. Everybody stay calm.

The UNT Board of Regents authorized the purchase of Lot 27 at 1001 N Texas Blvd., which is home to the IHOP many UNT students frequent for late night fried food.

But it is time to let go.

With more and more vegan and vegetarian options popping up in the area and being successful, it follows that Denton is not quite as interested in quick and unhealthy meals as it once was. IHOP itself is an old chain founded in 1958. Customers are ready to venture into cleaner, greener pastures. Media arts freshman Claudia Andreessen would not be bothered by the restaurant’s absence.

“We went there once and we didn’t like it,” Andreessen said. “I don’t know if [that’s because] it’s an old IHOP or something.”

The IHOP staff would not mind that much either. Manager Brooke Seymour, 20, said that when UNT gets ahold of the lot, she will just get a job elsewhere.

“I would just want IHOP to let us know a little bit ahead of time,” Seymour said. “I’d like to have all my bases covered.”

Denton is not lacking in places to eat, not even within walking distance of campus. Chipotle, Chicken Express, Jack in the Box, Subway and more can be reached relatively quickly on foot. If you live on campus, UNT’s state of the art Student Union has probably got you covered in the food department.

Denton has quite a few of its own cult classic restaurants such as LSA Burger Co., Seven Mile Cafe, and Hypnotic Donuts. You might spend a little more at these places, but the difference in quality is undeniable. With great local restaurants like these, you will not be missing IHOP.

Chemistry sophomore Teran Nickells prefers other late night eateries to the pancake house.

“Dix Coney Island is way better,” Nickells said.

Dix Coney Island, another classic Denton restaurant, features similar items and prices as IHOP, and is open for 24 hours a day on the weekend. On Monday through Thursday, Dix’s keeps its doors open plenty late, closing at 4 a.m. Perhaps those finding themselves confused and aimless after IHOP is gone can find solace in Dix.

The regents board has not disclosed what exactly the land will be used for, but hopes are high that UNT will make appropriate use of it.

What if it is made into a parking lot? Doesn’t that sound nice?

So when the day comes that IHOP closes its doors forever, remember what good may come, and remember the countless other options you have to fill that late night cheesy craving.

Featured illustration by Max Raign