UNT to offer 11-month MBA program, one of shortest in nation

The UNT College of Business will be offering a full-time, 11-month business management MBA degree program starting this summer, one of the fastest in the country.

UNT’s full-time MBA program currently takes 16 months, and its shortest program is 14 months. But the new program hopes to bring intensive learning in a short amount of time.

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Audesh Paswan said the program is as intensive as a job.

“We felt if students make a commitment then they can get the most out of it,” Paswan said. “The more intensive program will allow them to feel more like they are working in the workforce.”

Paswan said that this would not be a “drive-by” degree. The program is designed for students of all fields and will help them confront the intricacies of the fast-paced modern workplace.

“We hope to give students a feel for the working rush,” Paswan said. “The program will have students visiting businesses maybe every other week and fixing their programs.”

Paswan described the graduate program as being 15 graduate hours, five in the summer, five in the fall and five in the spring. He said they are currently accepting applications for the program.

But some students are skeptical about the program. Its short time span is concerning, though integrative studies junior Daniel DeDoes said he’d be able to manage.

“The management classes I have taken so far have been pretty easy,” DeDoes said. “I could see it as being doable.”

DeDoes compared the program to an internship. His friend, he said, had taken an internship with South By South West forcing him to give up a big part of his social life. He said this MBA program could have similar effects.

“It’s cool in theory, trying to fit two years in 11 months,” DeDoes said. “But it doesn’t leave much room for work, friends, a Super Bowl party, or anything like that.”

Harrison Hargis, economics major, felt the program should heavily scrutinize its candidates.

“I feel like it is a good idea to screen everyone and see if they have what it takes to get in,” Hargis said. “It is probably better to have barriers for entry.”

Hargis said it was important that they test out the program before it is fully implemented to make sure that it is not overwhelming for students.

“It might be too much for people who are not prepared,” Hargis said. “But if it is offered to graduate students they are probably much more prepared.”

Paswan said they added interviewing as part of admission into the program. He said that while students can have a high grade-point average, the interviews are there to fully vet the students.

“We don’t want students coming in thinking this is an extension to their undergrad degree,” Paswan said. “It is a professional degree.”