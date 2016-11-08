UNT’s Gamma Lambda Delta fraternity gathers at the Forum for election results

Lexy Trinidad

Members of the UNT chapter of the Gamma Lambda Delta fraternity filled up a small Denton student apartment, eagerly watching as CNN live covers the results of the 2016 presidential election.

The young men discuss politics and the future of the country in great detail and a refreshing amount of political knowledge.

“As a millennial, I feel like everyone is going to blame us by saying we were too lazy to vote,” Jordan Pryor, Gamma Lambda Delta president, said. “The more we know, the more we can prove them wrong.”

The fraternity feels proud they could finally exercise their right as American citizens for this voting period. With the current presidential election being the first election a lot of students are able to vote in, several members proudly display their stickers signifying their votes.

“Men and women died for our right to vote and we’re doing them a dishonor if we don’t exercise the right many countries don’t have,” Isaac Rodriguez said. “You definitely don’t have the right to complain if you don’t vote.”

Some of the members voted early or mailed in absentee ballots to their homes, but many waited until Election Day so they could vote with groups of friends and experience the election for the first time with one another.

The members revealed that they didn’t know what to expect, but were surprised to learn the ballots were offered electronically and on paper at McMath Middle School in Denton, the polling site where the members went to vote.

“It wasn’t really stressful, you go in, do your job and get out,” said Kendall Harper, Gamma Lambda Delta vice president. “Looking at the results now, I feel like my vote really didn’t matter, especially since we live in a red state [and] it won’t be a swing state for a while.”

When CNN displayed the latest news that Donald Trump has won the 18 Ohio electoral votes, pushing him in the lead with 167 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win, the room erupted with sighs.

“I’m still kind of indifferent with this race, [so] I feel like with both candidates, the country is either going be bad or kind of bad,” said Alex Welch, member of Gamma Lambda Delta.

Most of the members support Hillary Clinton and third parties, relief being evident as Clinton takes the lead with 190 electoral votes; 80 short of a win according to the CNN election count.

The young men go back to their laptops and await announcement of the next swing state.