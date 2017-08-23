North Texas Daily

When the news broke that Donald Trump Jr. would be speaking as part of the UNT Keuhne Speaker Series on Oct. 24, all you could really do is stare at it. It just did not make sense.

It still doesn’t.

Trump Jr. and a majority of the rhetoric he and his father, President Donald Trump, stand for do not represent the inclusive and diverse community of the University of North Texas. UNT’s decision to host Trump Jr. came just days after the racially fueled violence in Charlottesville that his father refused to condemn until nearly three days after the incident.

Tack on the fact Trump Jr. is currently under federal investigation for possibly colluding with Russia during last year’s election, and you are left with a tone deaf and utterly irresponsible decision.

The university seemingly tried to keep the announcement under the radar, quietly placing it on the Kuehne Speaker Series site last week.

So when we first reported Trump Jr. would be speaking as part of the Keuhne Speaker Series, the reactions from students and alumni was overwhelmingly negative — and for good reason. Trump Jr. simply does not represent the values of UNT, and his name should never be attached to the UNT brand.

Forget political affiliation and listening to both sides of the aisle — the move to bring in Trump Jr. showcases how out of touch sponsors and some administrators are with the UNT community. Not even an email from the Office of the President promoting UNT’s diverse history and condemning racial intolerance, hate speech and violence makes this move right.

The only way to fix the problem is to uninvite Trump Jr, even if that means upsetting some private donors and throwing away some money. In the past, Trump Jr. has been paid around $50,000 to speak, which isn’t exactly chump change.

But this isn’t UNT’s money.

The Kuehne Series is privately funded by sponsors and has hosted mainly conservative minds such as FOX Business Network host Melissa Francis and former New York City mayor Rudy Guiliani. The speaker series is named after UNT alumnus and North Texas Athletics Hall of Famer Ernie Kuehne.

Kuehne is president and board chairman of Kuehne Oil Co., a member of the State Bar of Texas and owner of Kuehne Racing. He has the cash, along with his sponsors to throw on the table and not only entice Trump Jr., but allow UNT to move forward with the event despite public outcry.

It will take a massive amount of spine for UNT to uninvite Trump, but it needs to happen.

The problem is not that Trump Jr. is a conservative speaker, the problem is UNT thought Trump Jr. adequately represents the views of its university. UNT knew there would be backlash, and so far have not addressed it properly.

Whether you want Trump Jr. to speak or completely oppose it, this is your time to tell UNT which side you are on. But judging by the reaction around campus and on social media, there is just one right thing to do.

Sorry Junior, you’re fired.

