UNT’s new partnership with Texas Motor Speedway looks to provide educational opportunity

UNT will partner with Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) to try and enhance educational opportunity for students, a UNT spokesperson said. The partnership was announced Nov. 1 by UNT President Neal Smatresk at the Library Mall.

UNT News Manager Leigh Anne Gullett said UNT is a proud higher education partner of TMS. The partnership was agreed on shortly before the announcement was made on a panel, titled the Science of Speed. The panel consisted of Smatresk, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Nationwide Series champion Austin Dillion, USA Luge competitor Gordy Sheer and Dow Chemical Company Lead Research & development manager Sam Crabtree.

Gullet said TMS offers a great opportunity for UNT to gain exposure through signage that can be viewed by travelers on I-35W and on national TV. TMS is also offering mutually beneficial opportunities for students such as being able to hear from industry experts in a variety of disciplines, participate in class projects and lectures from TMS’s highly experienced professionals and have hands-on experiences through internships, Gullet said.

“The partnership will directly benefit our students, specifically those studying sports management and marketing, hospitality and event management and business,” Smatresk stated in the press release.

TMS is among the largest sports stadiums in the U.S. The venue originally opened in 1997 and can hold a crowd of 200,000 people. It features a variety of amenities and is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports Inc., a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the U.S.

Jason Wonderly, vice president of sales at Texas Motor Speedway, said they are looking forward to a formal internship program with UNT. Students will have the educational opportunities to have on the job training or experience in whatever capacity aligns with their degree.

“We were glad that UNT saw the value in with being associated with our organization,” Wonderly said. “We certainly do as well, and we feel like this gives UNT a good foot mold in the market from an advertising and promotional perspective but it also provides the students at UNT…[the opportunity] to engage and interact with one of the top facilities in all of sports.”

TMS President Eddie Gossage stated in a press release the speedway is excited to have a partnership with UNT, which he considers to be a leader in education. This partnership is an opportunity to get “young men and women ready for the workforce, involved with Texas Motor Speedway.”

“This partnership is mutually beneficial and one that we believe has the ability to drive value from a lot of different perspectives,” Gossage stated in the release. “For us, it’s all about tapping into a younger generation of fans as well as possible future employees…We are very proud to be aligned with a university that shares the same mission and values as we do.”

Featured Image: NASCAR driver, Austin Dillon and President, Neal Smatresk view the university’s College Of Engineering race car. Members of the Engineering College were able to talk to the racer about their career aspirations and receive feedback from their own model Nov. 1. Dana McCurdy