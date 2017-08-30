North Texas Daily

UNT’s new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Jennifer Evans-Cowley, began her position on July 1 of this year. Almost two months in to her new role, Evans-Cowley has begun to take note of what UNT needs and what areas should be focused on.

“It’s fantastic to be back,” Evans-Cowley said. “It’s been a great transition. The UNT community is very warm and welcoming.”

A UNT alumna, Evans-Cowley was announced as the new provost on March 16 earlier this year. Replacing Finley Graves, Evans-Cowley worked for sixteen years as a faculty member and administrator at Ohio State University.

Since starting her position, Evans-Cowley has begun working on initiatives to enhance UNT by concentrating on different areas. Some of these topics include improvements to student connectivity – where a project called Smart Campus has begun, online education, which will eventually lead to a newly upgraded virtual teaching platform and a newly emphasized enrollment plan which aims to increase student retention and graduation rates. Many of these items are underway or have already begun, Evans-Cowley said.

“I’ve started to work on [these initiatives] but two months in, there’s only so much I can do,” Evans-Cowley said. “It’s moving ahead in the right direction. It’s all a work in progress.”

Crowley will be outlining her goals in further detail this Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. in Union 314.

One thing Evans-Cowley is trying to do is familiarize herself with the university setting in order to appropriately learn exactly what UNT needs.

“Right now I am learning the UNT context and how things work around here,” Evans-Cowley said. “While I learn the ropes, I’m listening to other staff members. A lot of members here have good ideas and I have ideas too, but I want to be able to tailor my ideas specifically for the UNT community.”

Bob Brown, vice president for finance and administration, is working closely with Evans-Cowley to review the UNT capital improvement program. He said she is a kindred spirit and a comfortable fit for the UNT environment and culture.

“I think it’s been going wonderfully well,” Brown said. “She has a strong background in capital planning and management. She understands how to set goals and make plans.”

Barbara Bush, the faculty senate chair who served on the search committee for the new provost, said the search committee looked for applicants with certain characteristics. Ones that Evans-Cowley fulfilled.

“[We look for] a person who has an understanding of how institutions work,” Bush said. “Someone who appreciates the role that faculty have in campus governance. And as someone who represents faculty, I think that’s extremely important. I believe she shares those qualities.”

While she knows she has much work ahead of her, Evans-Cowley said she is pleased to be back at her alma mater.

“Once I saw this position was open, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Evans-Cowley said.

Featured Image: Jennifer Cowley works at her computer. Cowley is the vice president and provost of academic affairs. Zoee Acosta