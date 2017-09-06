North Texas Daily

Going into the fourth game of a 10-year series with Southern Methodist University, UNT has created a bus system to transport 1,000 students in 18 buses to Gerald J. Ford Stadium Saturday evening.

This is not the first time North Texas has made a move to bring students to Dallas for a game, though. Two years ago, the same mission was accomplished with an even bigger crowd.

“Two years ago we took about 1,400 students to SMU for the game,” associate athletic director Jamie Adams said. “We had a great time, so we wanted to recreate that and do it again.”

Trimming it from 1,400 to 1,000 was simply to make things more manageable for everyone involved, Adams added.

The tickets, which include a T-shirt, lunch and ride to the game totals just $22. Athletic director Wren Baker sees it as a reasonable option for students to attend the game.

“[The goal] is to provide a safe, economical option for students to get to the game,” Baker said. “We have a [ticket deal] we were able to get working with SMU. [The food, shirts and ride] is something we were able to partner with student affairs and the president’s office to offer our students.”

The deal is an appealing one to several students who either don’t have a mode of transportation or don’t want to fight the Dallas traffic or parking near the stadium.

Adams assures the cost is not to benefit the athletic department, but is only for the benefit of the students and the team.

“To pay for all this, it took a lot of different departments,” Adams said. “Selling the tickets is to help offset the cost. When it’s all said and done we’re not going to make money but that’s not the point. The point is to get a great student crowd at SMU.”

In their first road game of the year, having 1,000-plus Mean Green faithful in attendance will certainly make life easier for the North Texas players. Head coach Seth Littrell knows the factor of being on the road won’t affect the team too much because of the increase in fans as well as the lack of effect on preparation from the short trip up I-35.

“It’s no different [for us to play on there],” Littrell said. “Going to SMU, on the road, it’s pretty much like a home game for us in the sense that we do everything pretty routinely.”

Baker, Adams and company have done their job of supplying students with an opportunity to support their team – now it’s on them to make the commitment of going.

If the game two years ago was any indicator, the Mean Green fans will fill the buses and negate at least some of the Mustangs’ sacred home field advantage.

“The last time we did it, SMU fans and our fans commented that when students went through the tailgating area they were loud and proud,” Adams said. “It was eye-opening, so [this year] we’re hoping to do the same thing.”

Featured image: Fans cheer on the Mean Green football team. File.