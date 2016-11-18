UPDATE: Grand jury pressures boyfriend, his family in former UNT student’s disappearance

Investigators are still looking into the disappearance of former UNT student, Zuzu Verk, but suspect that her boyfriend may have something to do with her disappearance.

A grand jury convened Monday in Brewster County with hopes that, Verk’s boyfriend, Robert Fabian, his family members and close friends would testify, if they knew anything about the night Verk went missing, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The jury saw Fabian’s family members, but did not speak to Fabian, CBS7 reported.

The pressure from the grand jury follows a search of Fabian’s apartment that lead investigators to believe that was Verk’s last known location, according to search warrants obtained by WFAA-TV (Channel 8).

The grand jury finished later in the week and is expected to reconvene in December, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Verk, 22, attended UNT from fall 2013 to spring 2015, and was last seen between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight Oct. 12. While at UNT she studied pre-studio art, before transferring to Sul Ross State University in Alpine to study conservation biology.

The reward for any information leading to Verk’s whereabouts is currently $200,000.