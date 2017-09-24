North Texas Daily

While many regulars of UNT’s Pohl Recreation Center tend to frequent the facilities prior to the summer to get in shape, the building itself went under a makeover of its own during the vacation.

With the addition of new group exercise classes and cardio and weight machines, UNT’s gym is welcoming some upgrades for the upcoming school year.

Joe Chaney, fitness coordinator for the rec center, was involved in recreation sports throughout his college career. He was excited to be running the programs at the Pohl when he moved to Texas in 2013.

“We have eliminated a few pieces that hadn’t been utilized as much as other pieces on the floor,” Chaney said. “So we got rid of about six pieces, specifically resistance training equipment. We have shuffled cables and things to accommodate two more power racks.”

Power racks are versatile equipment that can be adjusted to work upper and lower body. These gym staples, mainly used for weights, can be utilized in many forms depending on the user’s workout style.

The rec center currently has five squat racks and two power racks. Two new additional power racks were expected to arrive at the beginning of the semester, but their delivery was delayed due to confusion about the shipping address. Chaney is hoping to receive them by the end of the month.

“We are a little hesitant to put an arrival date on it since it’s up in the air right now,” Chaney said

The area upstairs has been oriented to provide more space, accommodating an assortment of workout styles. Several cardio machines were added into the lower level and spin bikes are also expected to be added upstairs.

However, the anticipation is highest regarding the arrival of the power racks.

“We chose power racks since it is the biggest piece that is in demand for students,” Chaney said. “In the evening, there’s always a line for squats.”

Kinesiology senior Lydia Turner has been a rec center employee since July 2016. Turner loves helping maintain the facilities and utilizes the gym by lifting every day.

“We mostly have to clean and watch the weight room and make sure all the rules are being followed,” Turner said.

The gym staff has been busy, as the rec center sees peak attendance during the first month of each semester. As time goes on and classes pick up, the crowd thins out bit by bit.

The new arrangement of the rec center has allowed for improved “flow” of the space, but gym-goers will have to adjust again when the two power racks arrive and envelop the space that is currently open.

“People have been using all the machines that we do have and are adjusting to it, so the rec has been flowing pretty nicely,” Turner said.

Fashion design sophomore Allie Galvan utilizes multiple aspects of the gym, but she particularly enjoys lifting and playing volleyball on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Galvan said she enjoyed the arrangement of the equipment last year and is adjusting to the new set up.

“I like the arrangement of the weights,” Galvan said. “It creates a little more open space toward the mirrors. I also like the way they grouped everything together.”

Turner also sees an increase of students utilizing the numerous methods of exercise the rec center offers.

Students have the opportunity to pay $55 for unlimited amount of group exercise classes for the semester.

There are fifty to sixty group exercise classes including yoga, Pilates, spin classes, strength classes and Zumba classes. In addition to special programs like kettlebell boot camp, a new program has been added called 2fit that allows students to go through an exercise class with a workout partner.

There are also eight personal trainers on staff as well that students can access. The trainers can help instruct beginners on form or tailor a exercise program for a specific individuals.

Turner sees the rec center as a positive, healthy environment that welcomes any student seeking any form of exercise.

“There is something there for everybody,” Turner said. “People don’t even know [all that] we offer. There are so many free events that happen every other week along with climbing and the Outdoor Pursuits Center.”

Featured Image: UNT students enjoy their Tuesday afternoon workouts at the Pohl Recreation Center on campus. The rec center is expecting many new changes to their equipment, group workout classes and overall experience for students this school year. Sarah Schreiner